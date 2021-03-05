The western version has a big advantage over its Japanese counterpart

With the approach of releasing the next issue of Resident Evil, more and more information is being disseminated here and there. The introduction of the character of Lady Dimitrescu is not in vain, and her appearance managed to ignite the fans. We also remember the rumors about sexual content that caused a lot of reactions among internet users. Recently, Capcom posted a Frequently Asked Question highlighting various aspects of the game. It contains the differences between the American, European and Japanese versions.

one Japanese version smarter than the other

As part of an FAQ posted on its official website, Capcom has released some information about the regional differences in the upcoming new edition Resident Evil: Village. In particular, we learn that the American and European versions will have an advantage over their Japanese counterparts. In fact, the latter will be bloodier and more in line with the franchise’s standards of violence than the Japanese version.

Indeed, there is unfortunately censorship in Japan, as evidenced by the CERO (Computer Entertainment Rating Organization) classifications in the archipelago. We therefore have two versions of Resident Evil: Village, a stamped “CERO D” (not recommended for children under 17, less violent) and a “CERO Z” (for children under 18). In both cases, these versions are overall less bloody, free from beheading and see certain scenes (it is not specified which ones) have been modified.

a further development of the gameplay

Morimasa Sato, responsible for this new work, recently explained how Resident Evil: Village will develop certain game mechanics of Resident Evil 7, in particular the guard. In this regard, he suggested that these would be consistent with the functionality of the DualSense controller.

This allows players to feel the effects of enemy attacks while on guard by holding down the adaptive triggers and counter-attacking the weapon by pressing even harder. In addition, we can already look forward to enjoying 100% of the bloody and violent scenes that this opus can offer us when it is released on May 7th.