“The War of Thrones” caused psychological problems for Kit Harington

After the series ended, the actor, known for the role of Jon Snow, did not have to be in the limelight for a year.

The series had a huge impact on the actor.

During an interview with SiriusXM, American radio station Kit Harington, best known for the role of Jon Snow in “The War of Thrones,” revealed that the show’s recordings were causing him psychological problems, prompting him to do a year Pause after the end of production on HBO.

These problems are due to the “violent, intense and emotional nature” of the series, which led to a mental breakdown of the protagonist. “To be honest, I went through a lot of mental difficulties after ‘The Game of Thrones’ and even at the end of the show. I think it was directly related to the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years, ”admits Kit Harington.

It is recalled that during the airing of the final season in 2019, the actor entered a rehabilitation clinic due to his work-related problems with stress and alcohol.

After the project ended, Harington decided to take a year for himself: “I want to get away and enjoy the darkness, cut my hair, make myself less recognizable and do things with a completely different tone and look,” he said in an interview at the time with “Entertainment Weekly”.

During the conversation with SiriusXM, the actor mentions that the pandemic began just as he was about to regain importance. Since then, there have been very few projects that Kit Harington has performed on. However, “Modern Love” fans can expect a cameo from the actor in season two, which airs on Friday, August 6th on Amazon Prime Video. His role will be very different from Jon Snow’s, as we can expect after Harington’s revelations: “Why don’t you do something that takes a load off your shoulders? Why don’t you do something funny? ”He asked himself.

At the cinema, we can see Kit Harington in one of the latest Marvel films – Eternals, which launches November 5th in the US. The actor will play Dane Whitman, a human warrior who has a legendary sword in his possession.

