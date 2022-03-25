The wait is now over – WhatsApp Has Rolled Out The Multi-Device Support

Until now, the feature has been available to people who have chosen to be part of WhatsApp’s beta testing group. This is what WABetainfo says: This month, the update will be available for iOS users, and next month, it will be available for Android users.

With the new update, you won’t have to keep your main device online in order to use the platform.

On paired devices, you can’t see where you are living. Secondary devices can’t do things like make broadcast lists or send messages with link previews from WhatsApp Web.

WhatsApp is also starting to roll out emoji reactions on Android in a test. Emoji reactions have started to show up in the beta version of the Android app, giving users a quick and easy way to respond to messages that come in from other people.

It lets people respond to messages with one of six emojis when they long-press them. These are thumbs up, heart emojis, crying emojis, laughing emojis, and a shocked face (usually taken to mean “thank you”).

