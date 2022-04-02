The Wait is Over – House of the Dragon Will Release In India on August 22

In less than five months, House of the Dragon will be on TV for the first time. HBO has released a teaser poster with a dragon egg on it, as well as new looks at most of the main cast. The first Game of Thrones spin-off will premiere on HBO and HBO Max on August 21.

There is a good chance that HBO’s deal with Disney-owned Star India will stay in place, so you can expect House of the Dragon to be on Disney+ Hotstar in India on Monday, August 22. As with all HBO shows, the Game of Thrones spin-off will come out every week. This means that House of the Dragon should last until October 23 or 24. It has a 10-episode first season.

This puts the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off less than two weeks ahead of another big-budget epic fantasy prequel spin-off that is coming out soon. I’m talking about The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of the Power, which starts its eight-episode first season on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, September 2. It’s a show that almost exists because of the Game of Thrones craze. During September and a few weeks in October, there will be a new Lord of the Rings episode every Friday and a new House of the Dragon episode every Sunday or Monday.

Along with the House of the Dragon release date, HBO has released nine new images from the upcoming Game of Thrones spin-off. They feature Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Emma D’Arcy as Viserys’ firstborn Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Lady Alicent Hightower, and Rhys Ifans as Alicent’s father and the Hand of the King Ser Otto Hightow.

