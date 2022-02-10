“The Voice Portugal”: Registration for the next season is already open

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 10, 2022
0

“The Voice Portugal”: Registration for the next season is already open

It will be the tenth edition of the RTP1 competition. 17-year-old Rodrigo Lourenço was the last winner.

Mentors have yet to be confirmed.

This Sunday, February 6th, the ninth season of “The Voice Portugal” concluded with Rodrigo Lourenço winning. But RTP is already preparing a tenth season – registration opened this Wednesday, February 9th.

Applications must be submitted online. Just send a photo and a presentation video. The candidate must explain why they wish to participate in the program and then interpret a theme – in addition to justifying the music choices. There is no scheduled premiere date yet, nor have the presenters or mentors been confirmed.

Read the NiT interview with Rodrigo Lourenço, the 17-year-old who won The Voice Portugal, which he didn’t expect at all. And read comedian Miguel Lambertini’s chronicle of the competition’s finale.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 10, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

