“The Virtues”: One of the best miniseries of the year arrives in Portugal

It is from the makers of “This is England” and will debut on January 18th on the Filmin streaming platform.

The production only has four episodes.

It’s called “The Virtues” and is the new project from Shane Meadows and Jack Thorne, writers of the acclaimed film “This is England” and the series that followed. It’s a dramatic mini-series that opens on January 18th in Portugal on the Filmin streaming platform.

With just four episodes – though each lasting between an hour and a half – the cast includes Stephen Graham and Helen Behan (who previously appeared on “This Is England”) as well as Niamh Algar, Frank Laverty and Mark O ‘. Halloran among others.

The production, which includes an original soundtrack by PJ Harvey, is centered on Joseph. The protagonist, who has no close family to turn to, “lives obsessed with a trauma from the past that he tried to forget for decades and that is hidden behind an addiction to alcohol and drugs,” describes the summary.

“Fed up with a life without guidance, he decides to return to Ireland to face his childhood memories. Destroyed physically and mentally, he meets Anna, the sister he has not seen since childhood, and begins to work at Michael’s company. When Joseph meets Michael’s sister, the indescribable and spirited Dinah, who lives in bondage to a painful memory, a relationship is established between the two that can free her from her past. “

“The Virtues” thus tells a powerful narrative of love and redemption that has received high praise from international critics. The Guardian describes the project as “a drama so touching it takes your breath away” and adds, “The last 20 minutes of the series contain the most intense scenes in television history.” The Times says it is “overwhelming” and “one of the best shows it will see this year”.

Filmin is a streaming platform primarily dedicated to independent writer cinema and television. The monthly subscription costs € 6.95 while the annual subscription costs € 55.