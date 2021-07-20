the villain confirms himself and shows her training before facing the Hulk and his cousin in the MCU (video)

A while ago we announced that the next actress to play She-Hulk would be Tatiana Maslany, who will therefore take on the role of Jennifer Walters. We didn’t really have any clues as to who the villain of the film was at the moment, but the situation has changed.

Combat talents to be put to the test

We just learned that Jameela Jamil’s role in the MCU has now been confirmed. The actress refuses to say exactly what role she will play in the film She-Hulk, but we already know she will be a part of it, and in all likelihood she should even play the role of She-Hulk’s enemy, namely Titania. She is a super villain who quickly became the enemy of the Hulk and She-Hulk in the comics. She is one of the strongest women in the world and an expert in street fights. It can lift up to 100 tons and has a phenomenal constitution (its skin is strengthened and thus protects it from violent shocks, but also from heat, cold and certain diseases).

Since Jameela Jamil will play the role of Titania according to the elements at hand, she already had to start quite intensive training in order to hold onto her character. The actress recently created a TikTok account where she just posted a video showing the training she is currently doing for the needs of the MCU:

GAH! I’ve reached the height of stupidity. I am so excited! #Marvel #MCU #SheHulk #AnythingIsPossible pic.twitter.com/9KQT2VOhPh

July 16, 2021

At the end of the video you can read: "I'm fighting my way through the MCU coming in 2022!". It's obvious the actress is still in her infancy when it comes to "street fights", but she's already got a solid foundation. Do you think that actress Jameela Jamil will manage to play an enemy of quality in She-Hulk? We'll let you answer this question in our comment area!