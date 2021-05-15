The Viking film with Bjork and Nicole Kidman has a premiere date

“The Northman”: The Viking film with Björk and Nicole Kidman already has a premiere

It is Robert Eggers’ third feature film and will feature a luxury cast that includes Willem Dafoe.

Join Björk and Willem Dafoe.

The recordings for “The Northman” were compromised due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Robert Eggers began shooting the new film in the spring. After a break, everything was resumed and completed at the end of 2020. All that remained was to know when it would be available in theaters. The date is already known: It is April 8, 2022.

This is Robert Egger’s third feature film with a deluxe cast. This is the case of Nicole Kidman, Willem Dafoe and singer Björk. The story will focus on a Viking prince who wants to live up to his father’s death. It takes place in the 10th century.

“People said, ‘My God, if you go you will catch Covid’. I was really scared, but at the same time I had this sense of duty and “this is what I do”. I always put on as much protection as possible, carried out the production and everyone felt safe, ”said Nicole Kidman in an interview with“ Variety ”. The recordings were made in Ireland.

Robert Egger’s last film “The Lighthouse” with Willem Dafoe and Robert Pattinson was nominated for an Oscar in 2020 for best photography.