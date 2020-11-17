The very good OnePlus 8T 5G has just dropped below the mark of 470 euros

OnePlus surprised us with these latest smartphone models and instead of having an even more powerful OnePlus 8, the brand wanted to restore an exemplary price-performance ratio with the OnePlus 8T.

A premium cell phone without a license that charges extremely quickly!

Even if the OnePlus 8 Pro is the king of power and high-end, on the contrary, the OnePlus 8T deserves nothing, as it also has its arguments. First, it has a great 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen with a Full HD + resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an exceptional refresh rate of 120 Hz and HDR10 + compatibility. So you have a nice display to watch your videos, movies and series on, not to mention gaming is also more comfortable.

This isn’t the only positive point, it also has some on the stomach:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 RAM: 8 GB Storage: 128 GB

With this configuration, no application or game can slow you down!

For the photo you have to rely on a module with 4 sensors:

48 megapixels with 1: 1.7 aperture, optical stabilization (wide angle) 16 megapixels with 1: 2.2 aperture, ultra-wide angle 5 megapixels with 1: 2.4 aperture, macro 2 megapixels with 1: 2.4 aperture, depth

You have to rely on a 16-megapixel sensor for the front.

The OnePlus 8T also has an ultra-fast 65W charge that can be charged in 30 minutes!

This high-end cell phone currently costs 469 euros and was launched at a price of 599 euros. We also have the Realme X3 SuperZoom.

3 good reasons to crack

Ultra-fast charging 65W gross power 5G compatibility

Affiliate links

The Hitek team selects the best deals available on the internet for you. When you purchase a product from this article, the ecommerce website pays us a commission without affecting the amount of your purchase.