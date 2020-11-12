The very good HyperX Alloy Core RGB gaming keyboard has just dropped below 45 euros

It’s been a while since we had an ad for gaming keyboards, and today the HyperX Alloy Core RGB is benefiting from a reduction that allows it to break below $ 45, a godsend for gamers.

HyperX Alloy Core RGB: a responsive keyboard at an affordable price

There are different types of keyboards if you want to play. In most cases it is recommended to use a mechanical model, but the noise can disturb the surroundings. This is not the case with the HyperX Alloy Core RGB, as it is a membrane model that is almost silent. Its rigid frame is very robust and can even withstand spilled liquids. You should therefore keep it for a while.

At the key level, the keyboard has anti-ghosting technology as well as several shortcut keys that you can use to adjust the brightness and lighting mode and control your media player. It has a game mode so as not to be interrupted in the middle of the game.

While the price was 60 euros, it only fell to 44 euros, which corresponds to a reduction of around 25%. We also have a very good 14TB external hard drive from Western Digital.

