The very good Bose Solo 5 soundbar benefits from a nice reduction

If you are not satisfied with the audio quality of your TV, there is an option to invest in a different model than the Toshiba currently on sale, or in a soundbar like the Bose Solo 5, which is currently on sale.

A compact soundbar from Bose

The Bose Solo 5 soundbar is perfect when you want better sound quality compared to your TV. In addition, it takes up very little space as it measures only 54.8 x 8.6 x 7 cm.

In terms of connectivity, it has digital, analog or optical coaxial inputs, depending on its use, and a bluetooth chip that allows you to easily pair your smartphone, tablet or computer.

For the sound, Bose announces a powerful, wide and clear sound with which you can enjoy your films and series. You should also know that the speaker is Dolby Digital compatible for surround effect.

As a bonus, the remote control is universally applicable, so you no longer have to use the remote control of your other devices.

The product, which costs around 199 euros, currently costs 138 euros!

Why crack

Great sound Compact design Good price

