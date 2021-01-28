The verdict in the Lübcke trial is announced | Free press

The trial of the alleged murderer of the district president of Kassel, Walter Lübcke, lasted seven and a half months, now the verdict is known. Despite a confession, tension is great – especially when it comes to the decision about the second defendant.

Frankfurt / Main (dpa) – In the murder trial for the death of Kassel district president Walter Lübcke, the verdict will be announced today.

Since June last year, the 5th Criminal Senate of the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Frankfurt has been negotiating against the alleged perpetrator Stephan Ernst and Markus H., who is accused of complicity. Both defendants were active in the right-wing scene for years.

The 47-year-old German Ernst is said to have shot Lübcke on the terrace of his house in June 2019. H. would have radicalized him politically. Ernst is also charged with the attempted murder of an Iraqi refugee who was seriously injured in a knife attack in January 2016.

In its plea, the federal prosecutor’s office had demanded a life sentence and subsequent protective custody for Ernst and nine years and eight months in prison for H. Ernst’s attorneys have pleaded for manslaughter, while H.’s attorneys want their client to be acquitted. However, the co-plaintiff representing Lübcke’s widow and two sons in the trial demanded that H. also be convicted of murder as an accomplice. Lübcke’s relatives believe in Ernst’s statement in court that H. was also at the scene of the crime. Ernst had known several versions of the fact.

The process is accompanied by high security measures. The corona pandemic created special circumstances: viewers and media representatives must wear mouth and nose protection and many seats cannot be occupied due to the required distance. Although the trial takes place in the largest room of the court, there is a maximum of 19 seats in the press box and 18 spectators. Up to 41 journalists can also watch an audio broadcast of the trial in another room. As a result, queues formed early in the morning for admission to court on numerous trial days.

Students from Wolfhagen, the birthplace of Lübcke, and the North Hessian initiative “Open to Diversity” want to commemorate the CDU politician who was murdered Thursday with a vigil and a poster campaign to publicize the verdict and show his family solidarity. “The murder of Walter Lübcke was by no means the end of a disastrous development, quite the contrary,” said Michael Sasse, spokesman for the initiative. “The attacks in Halle and Hanau show that right-wing violence is still a deadly fact and should under no circumstances be downplayed, relativized or downplayed.”

Try it for 30 days for € 20.99

Access to all content on freiepresse.de and e-paper. (ends automatically)

Now € 0 instead of € 20.99