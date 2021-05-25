The Vehicle Analytics Market to get into the re-invention mode in the next 10 years

Transportation businesses have been crucial to the growth of economies and efficient transportation and related road and automobile infrastructural developments been a hotbed for innovation for long now. While transportation services have innovated in the recent years, they have spread far and wide with availability of road infrastructure giving rise to problems of connectivity and lack of real time updates for the provider.

Vehicle Analytics is the study of vehicle behavior and characteristics via inputs from sensors affixed on-board vehicle, allowing users to have a better control of the vehicle and the fleet as a whole by identifying suspicious behavior and identifying the vehicle health to avoid breakdowns. Vehicle Analytics can also help users gain insight on vehicle health and driving habits. Granular level analysis of vehicle behavior and driver behavior in real time is useful to numerous industry players such as automobile manufacturers, insurance providers and car dealerships and vehicle analytics solutions are thus being developed by numerous providers currently.

Vehicle Analytics Market: Drivers & Challenges

Numerous companies including Google, Uber and Tesla are working on Autonomous cars which will use countless data points to eliminate human effort in the task of driving. These cars while still in research phase will be a prominent user of Vehicle Analytics. Vehicle Analytics will also gain considerably from the developments underway in IoT and Smart Cities as Vehicle Analytics platforms will have more data to generate insights from in conjunction with the surrounding environment that can interact better with a car. However, Automobile industry has gone through remarkable changes in the recent decade and cars have improved in a lot of areas making them more durable than ever. This is impeding the growth sale of new vehicles in turn resulting in lower addressable market for Vehicle Analytics platforms.

Vehicle Analytics Market: Segmentation

Segmentation of Vehicle Analytics Market, By Component

Vehicle Analytics Software Platform: Software Platforms are implemented at the end-point as well as the central control point and are responsible for the overall control of the system.

Professional & Consulting Services

Managed Services

Vehicle Analytics Market: Regional Overview

Asia Pacific is expected to lead the Vehicle Analytics market in terms of market share. The growth of Vehicle Analytics market in Asia Pacific will be fuelled by the development in Smart Cities, Iot and other smart technologies. Moreover the region is also witnessing a substantial growth in average income levels and many local and international cab aggregators have developed in the region.

Vehicle Analytics Market: Competitive Landscape

Key Contracts/Agreement/Acquisitions In October 2017 Azuga, a provider of connected vehicle and fleet technologies partnered with Azuga to implement a Vehicle Analytics solution into over 300 vehicles to improve fleet safety management and encourage safe driving behaviors.

Key Players Genetec Inc. Microsoft Corporation Inquiron Azuga SAS Institute Harman International IBM Corporation SAP Xevo Cloudware and Rapidminer.



Regional analysis for Vehicle Analytics Market includes development of these systems in the following regions:

North America US & Canada

Latin America Brazil, Mexico, Others

Europe Western Europe Germany France U.K. Spain Italy Nordic BENELUX Rest of Western Europe Eastern Europe Russia Poland Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Australia and New Zealand (ANZ) Greater China India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Japan

Middle East and Africa GCC Countries Other Middle East North Africa South Africa Other Africa



The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.

