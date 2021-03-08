The vaccination will start in the doctor’s practice at the beginning of April | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – The corona vaccinations in Germany are expected to start this month and take place in early April, especially in doctor’s offices.

The federal and state ministers came to a start of vaccination by the general practitioners at the ministerial conference of Health on Monday, the German news agency in Berlin heard from the participants. According to the National Association of Legal Physicians in Health Insurance (KBV), 75,000 general practitioners and specialists are available for vaccination in Germany.

Vice Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) said on ZDF, “We have to vaccinate millions every week.” This already applies at the end of March. “There will be up to ten million vaccinations per week.” According to Commission head Ursula von der Leyen, EU states will receive 100 million doses of vaccine every month from April.

In Germany, the vaccine should be delivered to doctors’ surgeries through wholesalers and pharmacies in the normal way. The bureaucratic effort for the practices should be kept to a minimum, he said. The vaccination centers will continue to exist for the time being. Agreed agreements there must be maintained.

According to the Federal Ministry of Health, 2.5 million people in Germany were fully vaccinated on Sunday. That is three percent of the population. 5.2 million people have received at least one dose of vaccine.

The federal and state governments had already decided on Wednesday that with increasing vaccination doses, GPs and specialist practices should be involved in the vaccination campaign from late March / early April. The prioritization of individual population groups must be maintained, but then the doctors themselves have to decide on the basis of the recommendations who will receive the vaccination.

The head of the Standing Vaccination Commission, Thomas Mertens, said in an interview that there were good arguments for involving the practices only when there was enough vaccine. For example, some doctors find it difficult to give “their patients” the correct order of vaccinations.

The delivery of the Corona vaccine is still not going smoothly. Von der Leyen told Wirtschaftswoche on Monday that the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca “had delivered less than ten percent of the amount ordered to the EU in the period from December to March”. Von der Leyen thus justified Italy’s ban on exporting 250,000 doses of Astrazeneca vaccines to Australia. Von der Leyen did not rule out further export bans, according to “Wirtschaftswoche”: “That was not an isolated case.”

Von der Leyen cited the number of 100 million vaccine doses from various manufacturers as of April in the “Stuttgarter Zeitung” and the “Stuttgarter Nachrichten”. The President of the European Commission pointed out that this will be twice as many as in March. However, the information is slightly more conservative than previous estimates. It was said that the expected 300 million vaccine doses could be added to the deliveries of the manufacturer Johnson & Johnson in the second quarter. In any case, it is expected that many more vaccines will be available soon. In mathematical terms, Germany will receive nearly a fifth of the EU’s vaccination doses, which equates to nearly 20 million doses per month in the future.

According to the KBV, up to five million vaccinations a week could be performed if 50,000 doctors’ surgeries administer 20 vaccine doses every day. With sufficient vaccination, according to model calculations by the KBV, complete vaccination protection for the entire population may be achieved on 1 August.

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) spoke out for giving young people access to vaccines, such as college students, soon.

So far, vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech, Moderna and Astrazeneca have been approved in the EU. On March 11, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) is expected to recommend approval of the vaccine from US manufacturer Johnson & Johnson.