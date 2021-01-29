The US Shared Micromobility Market 2021 Latest Advancements, Growing Demands and Business Opportunities to 2023

The US Shared Micromobility Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023)

The report will make detailed analysis mainly on in-depth research on the development environment, Market size, development trend, operation situation and future development trend of The US Shared Micromobility Market on the basis of stating current situation of the industry in 2020.

This is a latest report, covering the current COVID-19 impact on the market. The pandemic of Coronavirus (COVID-19) has affected every aspect of life globally. This has brought along several changes in market conditions. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report.

Company Coverage

Motivate (Lyft)

Jump (Uber)

Lime

Bird

Scope of the Report

The report entitled The US Shared Micromobility Market: Size, Trends & Forecasts (2019-2023), provides analysis of the US shared micromobility market, with detailed analysis of market size and growth of the industry. The analysis includes the market by value, by segmentation and by different trips parameters.

Moreover, the report also assesses the key opportunities in the market and outlines the factors that are and will be driving the growth of the industry. Growth of the overall US shared micromobility market has also been forecasted for the years 2019-2023, taking into consideration the previous growth patterns, the growth drivers and the current and future trends.

Motivate (Lyft), Jump (Uber), Lime and Bird are some of the key players operating in the US shared micromobility market, whose company profiling has been done in the report. In this segment of the report, business overview, financial overview and business strategies of the companies are provided.

The Main objectives of this report are:

To analyze global The US Shared Micromobility status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the The US Shared Micromobility development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Shared Micromobility has emerged as a new and more economical mode for commuting from one place to another. Shared micromobility is defined as the industry which provide different transportation mediums for commuting short distances (usually less than 5 miles). This market has emerged as an alternative for car ownership similar to ride hailing and peer-to-peer car share, but for short distances. Although the concept of shared micromobility was introduced in 1985 in Netherlands, this became more popular in the US around 2010.

Shared micromobility is of three types which can be further sub-segmented. First is dockless bike share which is sharing facility for a bike is provided for which no station is allocated. Dockless bikes comes in pedal and electronic modes. Second I station-based bike where a stations are allotted to a bike from where the bike is to be picked and dropped. This type is also available in pedal and electronic medium. Lastly is Scooter. A scooter is a motorcycle with a step-through frame and a platform for the rider’s feet. Scooter is also available in two types, foot based and electronic. All electronic based vehicles have engines installed in them for the locomotion.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2023 which makes the report’s an invaluable resource for industry executives, Marketing, Sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

Furthermore, this study will help to solve the following issues:

Cyclical Dynamics -Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches.

-Report foresee dynamics of industries by using core analytical and unconventional market research approaches. Identifying key cannibalizes – Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance.

– Strong substitute of a product or service is the most prominent threat. Report includes key cannibalizes of a market, by procuring market research. This helps in aligning new product development/launch strategies in advance. Spotting emerging trends – Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend.

– Report helps to spot upcoming hot market trends. Report also track possible impact and disruptions which a market would witness by a particular emerging trend. Interrelated opportunities –This report will allow to make decisions based on data, thereby increasing the chances that the strategies will perform better.

Note: All the reports that we list have been tracking the impact of COVID-19. Both upstream and downstream of the entire supply chain has been accounted for while doing this.

