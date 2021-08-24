The upcoming festival reveals the first names of the 2021 poster

The event will take place from October 7th to 10th at the Cais da Matinha. Branko, Pedro Mafama and Julinho KSD are in the line-up.

The festival leaves Monsanto and moves to Matinha.

This year, the Imienten Festival is finally back – but it will take place elsewhere. After the panorama of Monsanto, this Oeiras-born event moves to Cais da Matinha in the eastern part of Lisbon.

This Monday, August 23, the organization published the first names on the poster. You can see performances by Julinho KSD, Branko, Paus, Pedro Mafama and Scúru Fitchádu.

The Imminent was originally planned for the end of September, but has been postponed for a few days. It takes place from October 7th to 10th with concerts, urban works of art, workshops and debates. Most of the programming has yet to be deciphered.

