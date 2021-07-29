The upcoming festival returns in September (with a new house)

Changes were already in sight. Now there is a date and a place.

It was already expected that the Festival Imäne would leave the panorama of Monsanto in Lisbon, which was its usual place. Now the organization has announced the date and the new house.

The festival will even take place this year from September 23rd to 26th and will make its debut in the Matinha in Marvila in the east of Lisbon. “There, in front of the Tejo and a few minutes from downtown, we will celebrate again in community and in safety,” the organization announced on social networks.

The context of the pandemic and the rules of the General Directorate Health (DGS) had already secured the relocation, as NiT had already recognized. But there are also some changes to the format.

This year, the Imienten Festival offers a semi-permanent exhibition as well as concerts, workshops and debates – always according to DGS standards. However, the focus of the festival does not change.

“It will be four unforgettable days of urban cultural experiences with visual arts, installations, conversations and music,” emphasizes the organization. More news is promised shortly, in terms of pricing.