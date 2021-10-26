The unlikely true story that inspired the classic Nightmare on Elm Street

Did you know that the movie “Nightmare on Elm Street” was inspired by a true story?

Director and screenwriter Wes Craven takes up the night horrors of young Asians who are traumatized by the war in Cambodia.

Freddy Krueger is the villain of the story.

It premiered in 1984 and is still one of the greatest horror film classics of this era: We speak of “Nightmare on Elm Street”. What started as a relatively small production turned into a super-profitable eight-sequel saga. It was the film that made New Line a great distributor and producer – and that spawned a young actor named Johnny Depp.

In the week before Halloween – and shortly after an episode of The Movies from Our Childhood dedicated to that film premiered on Netflix – NiT tells the true story that inspired the now classic Nightmare on Elm Street.

The film was directed and written by Wes Craven (who later directed Screams). At the time, Craven had half a dozen films in his luggage that didn’t make much of an impact.

“After that I couldn’t find a job. I was without a salary for three years. I lost the house. I had to borrow money to pay my taxes. Also, my first marriage was over, so I smoked a lot of weed and then switched to cocaine. I finally got off the drugs. And I had an idea, so I started writing a script, ”he says, quoted by Vulture in an article from 2014 when the film was celebrating its 30th anniversary.

This idea, which was to become “Nightmare on Elm Street”, arose from several articles in the newspaper “Los Angeles Times”. After the civil war in Cambodia, which lasted between 1970 and 1975, the communist regime of the Khmer Rouge began, which can only be described as genocide.

Between 1975 and 1979, soldiers murdered (at least) more than a million people – so many that the total number of victims remains uncertain to this day. The regime destroyed entire families, not sparing women, the elderly, children or people with disabilities. Survivors were traumatized for life.

At that time, many emigrated outside of Cambodia, namely to the United States of America. And it was the story of one of those families that Wes Craven happened to read in the Los Angeles Times, as he recalled Vulture.

“I read about a family who fled the death camps in Cambodia and made it to the United States. Things were fine and suddenly her young son started having troubling nightmares. He told his parents that if he fell asleep, he feared what was chasing him would catch him, so he tried to stay awake for several days, ”said Wes Craven.

And he remembered: “When he finally fell asleep, his parents thought this crisis was over. And then they heard screams in the middle of the night. When they got to him he was dead. He died in the middle of a nightmare. He was a young man who saw a vision of horror that all elders denied. This became the focus of ‘Nightmare on Elm Street’. “

In the 1970s and 1980s, there appeared to be several cases of young people from Southeast Asia who died in their sleep. They suffered from post-traumatic stress and terrifying nightmares and lost their lives as a result. Wes Craven used this to create the fantasy story for “Nightmare on Elm Street”. In the film, the monstrous ghost of a child murderer takes revenge by invading the dreams of teenagers whose parents were responsible for his death.

But there are other real elements that inspired the filmmaker. One night when Wes Craven was a little kid and at home, he watched a bizarre homeless man – whom he found terrifying – walk to his window and look at him. This image stuck in his memory and ultimately inspired the character of the villain Freddy Krueger.

By the way, the name is not a coincidence. Fred Kruger was the name of a boy who bullied Wes Craven. And in the director’s first film, “The Last House on the Left,” the antagonist was called Krug.

The script for “Nightmare on Elm Street” was rejected by every Hollywood studio – Wes Craven even posted the rejection letter from Universal Studios in his office. Then he met Bob Shaye, the boss of New Line, who produced and distributed the film. Shaye had a vision to believe in this project. It was the beginning of a saga that shaped pop culture – and brought in $ 370 million in profits.

Click the gallery if you want to discover new series to watch on streaming platforms and on TV.