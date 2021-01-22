the unlikely discovery of a new “cotton candy” planet

The “cotton candy” planets, as they are called, are stars with the density of clouds. That said, it can make you dream. These types of planets are called “super puffs” in English, and on the contrary, these planets are not pink (even if they exist). The cotton candy planets get their name from their very low density (and their lightness, like a cotton candy that is lost in immensity!). They’re very rare in the universe, at least that’s what we think at the moment.

Discovery in the Milky Way

Scientists recently became interested in a planet called WASP-107b, a planet called “cotton candy” because of its low density, located about 211 light years from Earth in the constellation Virgo. Astrophysicist Caroline Piaulet and her team at the University of Montreal conducted a study based on four-year observation years conducted by the WM Keck Observatory in Hawaii. The team of scientists successfully measured the star’s movement in response to the orbiting exoplanet’s gravitational tug. In other words, scientists were able to observe the oscillating motion of the star of WASP-107b due to its gravitational pull.

From this study it emerged that WASP-107b is slightly smaller than Jupiter and most importantly that its density is only 0.13 grams per cubic centimeter. After these calculations, the team of scientists wanted to find out more. Upon closer inspection, the scientists found that the mass of the solid core of WASP-107b was significantly less than what scientists believed was necessary to form the thick envelope of gas that surrounds giant planets like Jupiter and Saturn. A real surprise. WASP-107b is indeed an anomaly, with a size similar to Jupiter and about ten times lighter in mass. A real cotton candy planet!

Regarding other aspects of this strange planet, scientists have discovered that WASP-107b evolves very close to its star, making one year the equivalent of 5.7 days on the exoplanet. Because of its proximity, it is extremely hot on WASP-107b: exactly 462 degrees Celsius. The atmosphere of this cotton candy planet begins to evaporate.

The importance of this discovery

For Caroline Piaulet, this discovery shows that giant gas planets form much more easily than previously thought. Until then, astronomers doubted the existence of these strange “cotton candy” planets even more. Some scientists believed that they were simply planets with rings, like Saturn can be.

Article co-author Eve Lee, Assistant Professor in the Department of Physics and the Space Institute at McGill University, said:

This study reaches the limits of our theoretical understanding of the formation of giant planets. WASP-107b is one of the less dense planets, and we need a creative solution to explain how these tiny solid hearts can build such massive gas envelopes.

Indeed, WASP-107b is still a long way from solving all of its mysteries. For example, the 2018 Hubble Space Telescope showed that the atmosphere is very low in methane, confusing scientists as this gas should normally be in abundance on this type of planet called “cotton candy”.

The launch of the James Webb Telescope, slated for October 31, 2021, should allow us to learn more about its atmospheric composition and better understand these planets, which at the moment still seem very mysterious to us.