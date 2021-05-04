The unbelievable fate of the man who accidentally stuck his head in a particle accelerator

Have you ever heard of the scientist Anatoly Bugorski? If the answer is no, we owe it to you to tell you the fascinating story of this physics researcher who, despite himself, carried out an extraordinary experiment.

The historical context

We are in the middle of the Cold War and the Soviet Union is investing heavily in research and nuclear energy. At this point, we already know in the field of scientific research that when two photons collide in a particle accelerator, they turn into muons and various other particles.

Exactly in 1978 Anatoly Bugorski, a 36-year-old Russian researcher and physicist, observed an experiment with the most powerful particle accelerator in Russia. If the Russian researcher wants to check the condition of a part of the accelerator that has not worked properly, his life will take a whole new turn.

Anatoly Bugorski’s accident

Mr. Bugorski sticks his head exactly where the proton beam was projected into the particle accelerator to check the condition of the defective part. What he does not know is that the machine, although it appears to be broken, is still working and that all safety mechanisms have failed. We usually know that 500 to 600 Radiation Absorbed Dose (Radiation Absorbed Dose, an ancient measure of the dose of radiation absorbed by a target) is enough to kill a person. However, the proton beam (which entered Bugorski’s skull and exited at his nose) measured 200,000 wheels as he got in and out, making 300,000.

Then what happened to Mr. Bugorski? The latter only had time to see a blinding flash (“brighter than a thousand suns” in his own words). Bugorski felt no pain. He did not say a word about this incident, and it was not until the next day that he was taken to a clinic in Moscow because the left side of his face was badly swollen until he was completely swollen. For the doctors, Bugorski would die within two or three weeks.

The consequences of the accident

In the days following the accident, the researcher’s skin peeled off on the back of his head and face (up to the side of his left nostril) (which suggests how far the famous jet goes). The inside of the researcher’s head also continued to burn, as all the nerves in the haunted part of his skull disappeared within two years. Yes, you read that right: the researcher did not succumb to this incredible accident. Despite the fact that the left part of his face was paralyzed, Bugorski survived, and best of all: he remained a person with normal psychological function, even able to continue scientific research. However, the researcher had some specific ramifications after this experience.

In the first twelve years after the accident, Bugorski had a few neurological crises, but nothing to debilitate. They were also the only neurological evidence that the researcher had experienced something unique in the world. As he got older, the right side of Bugorski’s face grew older while his left side was completely frozen.

Even 19 years after the accident, the researcher will only be able to fold half of his forehead. Bugorski also noticed a hearing loss in his left side.

The accident was kept secret

If Bugorski’s story is not as well known as it is thought, and while it is quite extraordinary, it is because everything to do with nuclear energy during the Cold War was kept secret in the Soviet Union. The researcher therefore had to comply with a ten-year period (and the break-up of the USSR) before he could speak openly about what had happened to him. During this time, Bugorski visited a radiation therapy clinic in Moscow about twice a year to be examined and to speak to other victims of nuclear accidents.

For his part, Bugorski sees himself as a happy exception. Since his fate is no longer a secret, the researcher tries to make himself available to Western researchers. Bugorski always believed that it could be a brilliant subject. Indeed, the latter confirmed in an earlier statement:

I am, in fact, the result of an inadvertent test related to proton warfare. Human survival skills were put to the test.

Bugorski is still alive at the time of this writing and has reached the honorable age (especially after such an accident) of 78 years. If you’re following the same scientific path and want to learn more about particle accelerators, check out our article on the Higgs boson in full decay.