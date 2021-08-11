the ultra-precisely connected scale costs less than 30 euros

It’s summer and the temptations of the holidays are hard to resist … Ice cream, aperitifs, … Here is a companion to help you keep your figure. This is the Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 bathroom scale, which is a very precise model and today it benefits from a small reduction that is very rare in this model.

Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2: the most accurate of them all

The Xiaomi Mi Body Composition Scale 2 is a connected scale or bathroom scale that allows you to get as much information as possible about your health and especially about your weight. The latter actually analyzes a large amount of information and then sends it to you to the Xiaomi Mi Fit application via the bluetooth connection. You can even use it for all family members as you can create multiple profiles.

Its first function, of course, is to weigh you and it tells you your weight to within 100 grams. In addition, you can also weigh your animals, your baby and other small everyday items, as the range starts at 100 grams. In addition to the weight, you will also receive further information (muscle mass, basal metabolic rate, bone mass, BMI, visceral fat percentage, body fat percentage, …).

In terms of autonomy, it takes 4 AAAA batteries and the duration depends on your more or less regular use.

On the market at a price of 59.99 euros, the latter has recently risen to 29.99 euros, a very good price for a connected scale. And to give you even more motivation, here is a good plan for the Samsung Galaxy Fit 2 connected bracelet.

3 good reasons to choose this networked scale

AccuracyMuch additional dataValue-price ratio

