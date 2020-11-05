The ultra-light Roccat Syva headphones were only offered at half price

If you are looking for headphones and you don’t want to think about charging them, the Roccat Syva are perfect especially with a 50% discount.

Roccat Syva: ultra-light wired headphones

If you love to play on your smartphone or tablet and don’t want wireless headphones to enjoy your games with no latency, the Roccat Syva is for you!

These headphones are of the in-ear type, which means they have to be inserted into the ear. For connectivity you have to go through the good old jack connection or through a jack-to-USB-C adapter. Inside are 10mm drivers that deliver high-performance sound with deep bass and clear highs.

On the anti-tangle cable we have a microphone as well as the various controls to control your playlist.

The Roccat Syva normally costs 30 euros, but today they are exceptionally half as expensive, so 15 euros. And to upgrade your PC, we also have a good plan for a 500GB M.2 NVMe WD Blue SSD.

Why be seduced by these headphones?

They don’t need to be charged. Ultralight! Great sound

