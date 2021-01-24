The ultimate monster movie trailer is here!

While Godzilla vs Kong is slated to hit US cinemas and HBO Max very soon, the ultimate monster movie comes with a charged trailer.

The trailer is here

We told you recently, the movie Godzilla vs Kong, which was originally slated to hit theaters on May 21, 2021, will finally be released in theaters and on HBO Max on March 26, according to the distribution model announced by Warner Bros. End of 2020. The film will therefore be released at Warner Bros. Studios two months earlier than expected. and Legendary Pictures have reached an agreement.

While fans eagerly awaited the release of the Godzilla vs Kong trailer, Warner unveiled a stunning poster on Friday January 22nd promising a trailer for this Sunday.

The film will finally tell the confrontation between these two legendary monsters of cinema. Godzilla shows up shortly after King Kong is captured. Only the gigantic gorilla can save the world from the terrible Kaiju. The trailer promises that one of the two monsters will fall. Heralding an alliance between King Kong and Godzilla to destroy a stronger monster than them, the two-minute trailer focuses solely on their battle against the titans.

In the cast we find Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Kyle Chandler (King Kong, The Wolf of Wall Street), who are already featured in Godzilla II: King of the Monsters. They are joined by Alexander Skarsgard (True Blood, Big Little Lies, Tarzan), Rebecca Hall (Le Prestige, Iron Man 3, Tales from the Loop), Bryan Tyree Henry (Atlanta, Eternals) and Jessica Henwick (Game of Thrones, Iron ) Fist).

Right now it’s hard to predict whether the film will be a success or not. We envision that Warner’s decision to simultaneously release the movie in theaters and on HBO Max will result in the movie being released on illegal download sites a few hours after it was released.