The Ultimate Guide to Amex Membership Rewards

Credit score Card Rewards Charges American Categorical Blue Enterprise Money Earn 2% money again on all eligible purchases on as much as $50,000 per calendar yr, then 1% money again earned is mechanically credited to your assertion American Categorical Inexperienced Card Earn 3 factors per greenback on eating places, transit, and journey, and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else American Categorical Gold Card Earn 4 factors per greenback at eating places and on as much as $25,000 spent yearly at U.S. supermarkets, 3 factors per greenback on flights booked straight with airways and thru Amex Journey, and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else, as much as 1 million bonus factors every year Amex EveryDay Credit score Card Earn 2 factors per greenback on as much as $6,000 spent yearly at U.S. supermarkets and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else. Additionally, get 20% additional factors while you use your card 20 or extra occasions on purchases in a billing interval Amex On a regular basis Most popular Credit score Card Earn 3 factors per greenback on as much as $6,000 spent yearly at U.S. supermarkets, 2 factors per greenback at U.S. fuel stations, and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else. Additionally, get 50% additional factors while you use your card 30 or extra occasions on purchases in a billing interval The Platinum Card Earn 5 factors per greenback on flights booked straight with airways and thru Amex Journey, and likewise on pay as you go inns booked by way of Amex Journey. All different purchases will get you 1 level per greenback Blue Enterprise Plus Card Earn 2 factors per greenback on the primary $50,000 spent yearly, then 1 level per greenback after that Enterprise Inexperienced Rewards Card Earn 2 factors per greenback on eligible purchases by way of Amex Journey and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else American Categorical Enterprise Gold Card Earn 4 factors per greenback on two choose classes the place you spend essentially the most each month, as much as $150,000 yearly in mixed spending. All different purchases will get you 1 level per greenback Enterprise Platinum Card Earn 5 factors per greenback on flights and pay as you go inns booked by way of Amex Journey, 1.5 factors on two enterprise classes nd eligible purchases, and 1 level per greenback on all the pieces else. Purchases of $5,000 or extra will earn 50% extra factors

To maximise your rewards with the Membership Rewards program, take a while to contemplate how a lot you spend and through which classes. This may help you identify which card offers you essentially the most rewards on your on a regular basis spending with out requiring you to alter your procuring habits.

It could additionally make sense to use for multiple card in this system. For instance, the American Categorical Gold Card affords glorious rewards at eating places and U.S. supermarkets, nevertheless it’s possible that almost all of your purchases will solely provide you with 1 level per greenback. And, in case you personal a small enterprise and have enterprise bills, you would pair the American Categorical Gold Card with the Blue Enterprise Plus Card and use the latter for all your purchases that don’t provide you with bonus rewards with the Gold Card, guaranteeing you’ll at all times get at the least 2 factors per greenback in your spending.

And keep in mind, irrespective of what number of Membership Rewards bank cards you may have, Amex swimming pools your factors from all of them mechanically, so that you don’t have to fret about transferring factors round to ensure you have sufficient to redeem.

Amex Provides

All American Categorical bank cards are eligible for the Amex Provides program, which lets you add sure offers with a wide range of retailers—together with procuring, journey, and eating—to your card.

When you’ve added the provide to your card and made an eligible buy, you may get both an announcement credit score or bonus Membership Rewards factors. Bonus factors sometimes come within the type of further factors per greenback spent at sure retailers.

Referral Bonuses

Most American Categorical bank cards let you earn bonus factors while you refer a good friend to use for the cardboard and so they get authorised.

Your good friend may get bonus factors once they apply by way of your referral hyperlink and meet sure spending necessities. Nonetheless, you possibly can solely view bonus data for a selected card by way of Amex’s Refer a Buddy web page you probably have that card. Additionally, bonuses are topic to alter.

Restricted-time Provides

Now and again, American Categorical could ship you a proposal by way of e mail for the prospect to earn bonus factors. For instance, you could get bonus factors for including licensed customers to your account and having them spend a specific amount inside a set interval—just like your card’s welcome provide.

Some restricted time affords are posted on-line for brand new candidates as effectively. For instance, the American Categorical Blue Enterprise Money Card and the Blue Enterprise Plus Credit score Card from American Categorical have each supplied a bonus provide of as much as $300 in assertion credit up to now.

The way to Redeem Membership Rewards Factors

One of many program’s strongest options is its flexibility with redemption choices. That mentioned, most of those redemption choices offers you lower than 1 cent per level in worth—a determine that’s an ordinary minimal for a lot of bank card rewards packages.

Redemption choices embody:

Assertion credit

On-line procuring

Present playing cards

Journey

Merchandise

Transfers to different rewards packages

Assertion Credit

If you wish to get an announcement credit score for one of many expenses you’ve made in your card, you are able to do so at a price of 0.6 cents per level.

On-line Buying

You need to use your Membership Rewards factors to pay for on-line purchases with a lot of retailers at a price of 0.5 cents to 1 cent per level, relying on the service provider. Choices embody:

Amazon: 0.7 cents per level

Greatest Purchase: 0.7 cents per level

Boxed: 0.7 cents per level

Dell.com: 0.7 cents per level

Grubhub: 0.7 cents per level

JustGiving: 0.7 cents per level

Newegg: 0.7 cents per level

NYC Taxi: 1 cent per level

PayPal: 0.7 cents per level

Ceremony Support: 0.7 cents per level

Saks Fifth Avenue: 0.7 cents per level

Staples: 0.7 cents per level

Ticketmaster: 0.5 cents per level

Walmart: 0.7 cents per level

Present Playing cards

Cardholders can redeem Membership Rewards factors for reward playing cards good at a protracted record of journey, eating, and procuring retailers. Values can range by retailer, however they sometimes vary from 0.5 cents to 1 cent per level.

Journey

You need to use your factors to ebook journey by way of Amex Journey, which capabilities equally to low cost journey web sites like Expedia and Orbitz. The worth of your factors can vary from 0.7 cents to 1 cent apiece, relying on the kind of journey you’re reserving:

Flights and flight upgrades: 1 cent per level

Tremendous Lodges & Resorts assortment bookings: 1 cent per level

Different pay as you go inns: 0.7 cents per level

Cruises: 0.7 cents per level

Expedia.com bookings: 0.7 cents per level

Plan holidays: 0.7 cents per level

When you’ve got the Enterprise Platinum Card and use your factors to cowl the price of some or all of an eligible flight, you’ll get 35% of these factors again, as much as 1,000,000 factors per calendar yr.

In different phrases, in case you use 100,000 factors to pay for a $1,000 flight, you’ll get 35,000 factors again, successfully decreasing your redemption to 65,000 factors. That offers you a redemption price of 1.54 cents per level.

Merchandise

If you wish to use your factors to purchase merchandise by way of the Membership Rewards web site, you’ll sometimes get simply 0.5 cents per level on these redemptions.

Transfers to Different Rewards Applications

American Categorical companions with many airways and lodge chains, permitting you to switch your factors to every. Most transfers are at a 1:1 ratio, however some provide kind of than that. Right here’s a breakdown of the companions and what number of factors or miles you’ll get while you switch Membership Rewards factors.