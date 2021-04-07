The ultimate gaming smartphone has been leaked. This is what it looks like

Lenovo is a well-known brand in IT, but it also has a mobile division, which was strengthened by the acquisition of Motorola from Google. Even if it is not very present in our area, it is preparing a high-level gaming smartphone, the Lenovo Legion 2 Pro, and the photos of Antutu were unexpectedly revealed on the Chinese network Weibo.

An uncompromising play device

The Lenovo Legion 2 Pro is therefore a smartphone aimed at gamers whose technical data sheet should be of high quality and whose few specs were announced before the hour. In fact, the Chinese brand was supposed to unveil it on April 8th.

In terms of display, it would have a very large 6.92-inch AMOLED with a Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 144 Hz, but above all a sampling rate of 720 Hz, so you get a very smooth and very precise picture in games.

Where we can clearly see that this is a high-end device, it is at the level of what it has in its belly:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 RAM: 16 GB Storage: 512 GB UFS3.1

No wonder we are well on the way for this year with the newest chip from Qualcomm. You shouldn’t have a problem playing in the best possible conditions. To keep this beast cool, Lenovo opted for a turbo cooling system that consists of 2 fans, although the leaked photos only show one on the back.

Usually the photo part is the weak point of gaming smartphones, but for the Legion 2 Pro we still have a large 64 megapixel 1 / 1.32 inch sensor, it’s the Omnivision OV64A and it can do 8K at 30 FPS record, tape. so it would be better than the Samsung Galaxy S21. And if you don’t want to wait, or if the brand doesn’t particularly want to excite you, you should know that the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 pro come with a high-quality spec sheet, even if they aren’t geared towards gaming.