The Ultimate CES 2023 Guide To The Hottest Parties, Panels And Robots

The world’s most fun expertise present, CES, descends upon Las Vegas this week with greater than 100,000 trade professionals to community with, a whole bunch of periods to attend, and two million web sq. ft of expo area to discover.

Stroll by means of the house of the long run. Have a robotic combine you a cocktail. Expertise the joys of F1-style autonomous racing. Social gathering with Think about Dragons, DJ Snoopadelic, Def Leppard, Tipper Gore and Paris Hilton.

This information will present you what’s occurring the place.

Present Ground Tour

LG’s rave-inspired MoodUp fridge can be in Central Corridor Sales space 15501 LG Electronics

Unfold miles throughout the Las Vegas Strip, CES may be daunting. Earlier than you set out, you should definitely pack a masks, assessment the maps and go away time between appointments.

Right here’s the lay of the land.

Tech East is situated on the Las Vegas Conference Middle (LVCC) and showcases house leisure, good home equipment and autonomous automobiles – that is the place flying automobiles, speaking fridges and big wall TVs loom giant.

To orient your self, take the Ladies Stroll The Ground tour hosted by the Feminine Quotient which departs the South Corridor Connector Room 227 on January 5 at 10am PT.

Though many exhibitors haven’t launched programming particulars but, someplace in right here you’ll discover thrilling take a look at rides in autonomous electrical automobiles and Instagrammable immersive experiences with celebrities. Google usually has an out of doors Disney-like expertise and within the combine there’s normally a robotic to play ping pong with.

Central Corridor: LG 15501, P&G 16069D, Bosch 16115, RCA 16193, Panasonic 16317, Canon 16359, Samsung 17414, Sony 18600 (Microsoft 15283, Magic Leap 15875 -metaverse, holograms)

LG 15501, P&G 16069D, Bosch 16115, RCA 16193, Panasonic 16317, Canon 16359, Samsung 17414, Sony 18600 (Microsoft 15283, Magic Leap 15875 -metaverse, holograms) North Corridor: Etereo Care – Tinnitus 8425, Omron Healthcare 8604, Abbott 8713, MedWand 8725, GE Healthcare 8737c, Withings 8645, Siemens 8919, Palantir 9615, Navier 9963, Robosen 9677, Holon 10129, Ottonomy 10700

Etereo Care – Tinnitus 8425, Omron Healthcare 8604, Abbott 8713, MedWand 8725, GE Healthcare 8737c, Withings 8645, Siemens 8919, Palantir 9615, Navier 9963, Robosen 9677, Holon 10129, Ottonomy 10700 West Corridor: Mercedes Benz 3474, Apex.AI 3523, Zoox 3574, Garmin 3641, Amazon for Auto 4001, Blackberry Ivy 4025, Qualcomm 5001, Foxconn MIH Consortium 5274, GM 5526, John Deere 5617, iChassis 5840, Brunswick 6225, Volvo Penta 6254, Blink Charging 7301

Mercedes Benz 3474, Apex.AI 3523, Zoox 3574, Garmin 3641, Amazon for Auto 4001, Blackberry Ivy 4025, Qualcomm 5001, Foxconn MIH Consortium 5274, GM 5526, John Deere 5617, iChassis 5840, Brunswick 6225, Volvo Penta 6254, Blink Charging 7301 Outside Plaza: Google CP-1 CP-33, Waymo CP-13, Volkswagen CP-5, HERE CP-2, BMW Silver Lot 3, Luminar take a look at monitor WP-10

Rendering of Navier’s clever electrical hydrofoil boat which can be on show in LVCC North … [+] Corridor Sales space 9963 Navier

Tech West is situated on the Venetian Expo and showcases way of life, well being and wellness tech. Try the wonderful Fowl Buddy in Halls A-D Sales space 52826 for its award-winning AI-camera hen feeder. Go for a run on one in every of Time’s Finest Innovations of 2022, the King Smith WalkingPad X21, Sales space 54400. Then take a digital journey on the Hardt Hyperloop to marvel on the Northern Lights from Amsterdam to Berlin on the Accenture’s Innovation Hub in Ballroom F. For Alexa followers, Amazon can be in Ballroom G-H with gadgets and Sales space 52321 with Ring.

Fowl Buddy, the hen feeder with AI-powered digicam for species recognition and wonderful images like … [+] this can be on the Venetian Halls A-D Sales space 52826 Anders Haglund | Fowl Buddy

Whereas there, don’t miss Eureka Park in Corridor G, the Epcot of CES with 20 worldwide pavilions spotlighting innovation from tech hotspots all over the world. Seize a baguette on the French pavilion whereas testing MACA Purple Bull’s hydrogen-flying racecars at Sales space 61232 and MoonBike electrical snowbikes at Sales space 61100. Meander about and luxuriate in assembly founders strolling the aisles hawking their wares like Forbes 30 Beneath 30 Kyiv entrepreneur Victoria Repa who can be available to demo her private teaching wearable, BetterMe. There will even be a dozen Ukrainian startups on show.

Put aside a number of hours to take pleasure in, some international locations host completely happy hours with regional delights whereas others present alternatives to satisfy heads of state just like the Value of the Netherlands who I met there in 2020.

A startup-palooza, it’s a fantastic alternative to satisfy potential strategic companions. Company accelerators like Samsung C-Lab can be there exhibiting off innovation of its portfolio firms at Sales space 61032, just like the self-driving sidewalk supply robotic, Neubie, a CES 2023 Innovation Award honoree.

Loona from KEYi Tech, a Kickstarter petbot hoping to make an impression at CES 2023 Eureka Park … [+] Sales space 60601. KEYi Tech

Tech South is situated at Aria and is named C House, the place Hollywood and AI collide. An ideal place to community with studio executives and celebrities who usually make shock appearances.

Panels and Events

Right here’s only a pattern of what to see and do. Discover essentially the most up-to-date info on the CES app. All instances are Pacific Time. Some periods can be found to observe on the CES Digital Platform by means of the top of February.

For those who’re not in a position to get into an invite-only get together, don’t fret – it’s Vegas! You possibly can at all times e-book a desk at a membership to take pleasure in with new buddies. Acts on the town embody Steve Aoki, Deadmau5, Zedd, Kaskade and Tiesto.

Tuesday, January 3 – Media Day 1

4-4:45pm, CES 2023 Tech Traits To Watch, Mandalay Bay (media solely)

5-8:30pm, CES Unveiled, Mandalay Bay Shorelines Exhibit Corridor (media solely) previews CES Innovation Award honorees like Agrist, a harvesting robotic that picks solely prepared crops

Wednesday, January 4 – Media Day 2

8-8:45am, LG Electronics presser, Mandalay Bay South Seas ABE

8-8:45am, Bosch presser, Mandalay Bay F

9-5pm, Aria present flooring hours

9-9:40am, CES 2023 Traits To Watch, LVCC West Stage 2, W232

10-10:45am, Panasonic presser, Mandalay Bay Jasmine Ballroom

11-11:45am, Brunswick presser, Mandalay Bay Lagoon JK

12pm, Media lunch, Mandalay Bay Media Room, Stage 2, Breakers Ballroom

1-1:45pm, Canon presser with shock visitor, Mandalay Bay CD

2-2:45pm, Samsung presser, Mandalay Bay Ballroom GH; Luminar presser, Mandalay Bay, Stage 3, South Seas Ballroom

3-3:40pm, NPD developments, LVCC W232

3-3:45pm, Omron Healthcare presser, Mandalay Bay Surf DE; HD Hyundai presser, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside B

Render of ASKA eVOTL flying automotive ASKA

4pm, ASKA eVOTL flying automotive presser, Mandalay Bay, Oceanside A

4-4:30pm, Indy Autonomous Problem presser, Mandalay Bay, Stage 3 Palm A

5-5:45pm, Sony presser, LVCC Sales space 18600

6-9pm, IPG Mediabrands cocktails, Encore Seaside Membership (invite solely)

6:30-7:30pm, AMD CEO Dr. Lisa Su keynote, Venetian Palazzo Ballroom, Stage 5 (Livestream Channel 1)

7-10pm, Pepcom, Caesar’s Palace, Julius Ballroom (media occasion)

8-9pm, BMW CEO Oliver Zipse keynote, Pearl Theater at The Palms (CES Channel 1 livestream)

9pm-Midnight, Medialink Social gathering, Wynn XS Nightclub (invite solely)

10pm, Deadmau5 taking part in Zouk at Resorts World

Thursday, January 5 – CES Opening Day

8:30-10am, Opening Keynote with Gary Shapiro and John Deere CEO John Might, Venetian Palazzo Ballroom Stage 5 (CES Channel 1 livestream)

9-5pm, Aria present flooring hours, 10-6pm, LVCC and Venetian Expo present flooring hours

10am Present flooring opens!

10am- 12pm, Stroll the Ground tour hosted by the Feminine Quotient, LVCC South Corridor Connector, Room S227

10-10:45am, P&G AI startup stage, Venetian. Corridor G Startup Stage

11am, Foxconn MIH Consortium CEO Jack Cheng on creating an open EV ecosystem, LVCC West Corridor 5274

11am, Blink Charging presser livestream

11am, Meet the New RCA Canine, LVCC Central Corridor Sales space 16193

11-11:40am, Delta CEO Ed Bastian keynote, Aria Mariposa Ballroom 4, East Stage 2 (Livestream Channel 1)

1-4pm, Race Ironman Triathlete Matt Russell on the TrueBike, Venetian Corridor A-D Sales space 55332

1-1:40pm, AI Goes To Hollywood, from deepfakes to dubs, how SAG-AFTRA is navigating this courageous new world. CAA’s Joanna Popper, Puck’s Matt Belloni, SAG-AFTRA’s Duncan Crabtree-Eire, Aria, East Stage 1, Joshua 9 (livestream)

2-3pm, Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares keynote, Venetian Palazzo Ballroom Stage 5 (Livestream Channel 1)

3-3:30pm, Meet Time’s new CEO Jessica Sibley, Feminine Quotient Equality Lounge, Aria Sky Suites, (6-7pm Glad Hour)

3-3:40pm NASA panel on Meals on Mars: The Race To Create Meals In House, Venetian Stage 4, Marcello 4404

3:40-4pm, Paris Hilton in dialog with Hilton CMO Mark Weinstein, Aria, East Stage 1, Joshua 8

5-7pm, Pinterest Traits get together, Scarpetta at The Cosmopolitan Lodge (invite solely), Nielsen completely happy hour, Aria Primrose 1 Stage 3 (invite solely)

5-9:30pm, Frog | Capgemini Invent Folks Planet + Robots get together, Virgil’s BBQ at The LINQ Promenade, RSVP

6-10pm, Showstoppers, Bellagio (media occasion)

7pm, Dolby Atmos get together feat Think about Dragons, Dolby Stay at Park MGM (invite solely)

9pm-1am, Amazon After Darkish, Jewel Nightclub at Aria – Bites, bubbles, beats with DJ Snoopadelic (invite solely)

10pm, Steve Aoki taking part in Hakkasan at MGM Grand, Tiesto taking part in Zouk at Resorts World

Friday, January 6

9-6pm, LVCC and Venetian Expo present flooring hours; 9-5pm, Aria present flooring hours

9-9:40am, NASA astronaut Michael Roberts discusses area primarily based R&D from the Worldwide House Station with Procter & Gamble’s Mark Sivik and Dr. Kenneth Savin, LVCC West Stage 2, W232

10-10:30am, Candle Media’s Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, Aria East Stage 1, Joshua 9

10-11am, Elizabeth “Tipper” Gore, cofounder of Howdy Alice, an AI-powered matchmaking platform for startups, LVCC West Corridor Stage 2 W232 (Livestream on Channel 1)

11-11:40am, Accelerating EVs with Navier’s Sampriti Bhattacharyya, Blink’s Brendan Jones, Panasonic’s Andrew Pollak and EDTA’s Genevieve Cullen, LVCC West Stage 2 W219 (CES Channel 3 livestream)

11-11:40am, NASDAQ CEO Adena T. Friedman in dialog with CES CEO Gary Shapiro, LVCC West Stage 2, W232 (Livestream on Channel 2)

1-1:40pm, SpaceX Starlink’s Jonathan Hofeller and Planet’s Mark Mozena focus on satellite tv for pc tech being utilized in battle zones, LVCC West Stage 2, W218

2:20-2:40pm, Hearth chat with Common Studio Group’s Pearlena Igbokwe, Aria, East Stage 1, Joshua 9,

3:30-3:50pm, Making your loved ones a model with the D’Amelios, Aria, East Stage 1, Joshua 9

4-6pm, LGBTQ+Ally Meetup hosted by Quickplay, Venetian Expo, Corridor C, Room 403

4:30pm, Spritz & Pitch on the Italian Pavilion in Eureka Park, Venetian Expo, Stage 1, Corridor G, Sales space 62801 (invite solely)

4:30pm, Abbott get together that includes Jason Mraz (invite solely)

6-8pm, Meet the Consul Basic of Belgium, Ambassador Gunther Sleeuwagen, on the CES Transatlantic Mixer, Gilley’s Saloon, Dance Corridor & Bar-B-Que, on the Las Vegas Strip close to Eureka Park

6-8:30pm, Luminar hosts Friday Night time Lights Out on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway that includes the world’s quickest autonomous race automobiles on a blacked out raceway (shuttles offered, for invite e-mail press@luminartech.com)

7pm, Harman get together that includes Def Leppard (invite solely)

10pm, Kaskade taking part in Zouk at Resorts World

Saturday, January 7

9-6pm, LVCC and Venetian Expo present flooring hours; 9-5pm, Aria present flooring hours

9:20-10:20am, Dialog with FCC Commissioners Nathan Simington and Geoffrey Starks, LVCC North Stage 2, N262

1-3pm, Indy Autonomous Problem at 190mph, Las Vegas Motor Speedway, LVCC shuttles, free parking onsite (CES Channel 1 livestream)

4:30-7:30pm, Digital Well being Mixer, LVCC N259

10pm, Zedd taking part in Zouk at Resorts World, Steve Aoki taking part in Omnia at Caesars

Sunday, January 8 – CES Closing Day

7-2pm, Hungry? JUST Egg is internet hosting a day by day tasting of their plant-based breakfast tacos and feather-free frittatas at Canyon Ranch’s Fact & Tonic Cafe on the 4th flooring of the Venetian, Jan. 5 – 8 for media badgeholders.

9-4pm, LVCC and Venetian Expo present flooring hours

CES Tech East map Shopper Know-how Affiliation