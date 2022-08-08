The U.S. Will Send Another $1 Billion in Aid to Ukraine

America will ship extra ammunition to Ukraine, together with rockets for the HIMARS launchers which have been credited with destroying Russian command posts and ammunition depots, the Pentagon stated Monday.

The brand new cargo of as much as $1 billion price of weapons and provides will come from the Pentagon’s personal stockpiles, and would be the 18th such package deal of army assist since August 2021, Colin Kahl, the underneath secretary of protection for coverage, instructed reporters throughout a briefing on the Pentagon.

Many of the ammunition, together with 75,000 shells for 155-millimeter howitzers and extra air-defense missiles, are resupplying weapons which have already been shipped to Kyiv.