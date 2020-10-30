The two games of the week were revealed, Halloween in the spotlight for a night of terror

As every week, the Epic Games Store is revealing the identity of its free games of the week. Last week, platform users were able to download Costume Quest 2 and Layers of Fear 2 for free. This week, horror is in the spotlight with two good free games.

Two games now available

This week, free fans can try Blair Witch and Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered. Games that are especially appropriate for Halloween. One deals with anxiety and stress and offers a special atmosphere, while the other takes you to the heart of one of the most famous sagas in cinema: Ghostbusters. These two games can now be redeemed here. Note that you must have an Epic Games account to add them to your library. Hurry up, this availability is temporary.

Blair witch

The horror and psychological survival video game Blair Witch is inspired by the film series of the same name. The title follows former police officer Ellis Lynch, who is looking for a missing boy in the Black Hills Forest. Horror, Survival, Stealth, Blair Witch is mostly played in the first person to improve immersion. You’ll need to use a flashlight, cell phone, dog, and camera to find the boy’s trail. But be careful, dark and dangerous creatures hide in these forests.

Free until November 5th at 5pm, Blair Witch can be found right there.

Ghostbusters: The video game has been redesigned

As stated in the Epic Games Store, the video game customization of the Ghostbusters movie benefits from a revised version. So the characters of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Harold Ramis and Ernie Hudson are back on duty in an unprecedented adventure. The voices and appearances of the saga’s emblematic actors have been reproduced in order to be true to the little onions. Face ghosts and other fantastic creatures in destructible environments. Beware of bosses, they will present a difficult challenge to newcomers to the genre.

Free until 5pm on November 5th, Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered is available here.

Pay attention to double authentication

So you have until November 5th at 5:00 p.m. to log into your Epic Games account and collect these titles. And if you have any problems it could be related to two-factor authentication. To activate it, nothing could be easier. Here are the following steps:

Go right there to your Account Settings on the Epic Games Store website. Go to the “Password & Security” tab and then enable two-factor authentication of your time. Only one is required for you to have a choice of traditional authenticator, SMS or email authentication should be ready to collect your free game with no hassle

One of the two games for next week has already been revealed and it’s Wargame: Red Dragon.