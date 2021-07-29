the two free games of the week are very different but both excellent

the two free games of the week are very different but both excellent

Every week the Epic Games Store offers its users two free games. An expensive tradition that is carried on despite the years. A boon, however, for PC gamers who can sublimate their library without having to pay a dime. The two free games of the week transport you both by train and into space.

Two free games to claim right now

Last week, Epic Games Store account owners were able to claim two games aimed at fans of Bloody Dead. No hemoglobin eruptions this week, but destruction, at least for one of the two games. And for good reason, you can get your hands on Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 games, face giant bosses, and slaughter alien robots by August 5th, 4pm. As for the second, as you learn orbit simulation in all its aspects, the experience will be calmer.

Mother gunship

In Mothergunship, the principle is simple: design your own weapons, face huge bosses and destroy all creatures in front of, around and behind you. An old-fashioned bullet hell with modern features and graphics, enough to satisfy the bullet lover rain. A game that features “brutal non-stop combat where quick thinking is your only means of survival”.

The game gives specific examples to give you ideas, starting with “a twelve-barrel rifle that fires homing missiles”, “a pump rifle that fires lightning bolts” or even “a rifle with an aquarium hanging on top”. It’s up to you to destroy the hordes of enemies that will stand before you in this game that features a single player mode as well as a co-op mode. Can you see the end and destroy the mothergunship?

Mothergunship is available through August 5th, 4:00 p.m. here.

Train Sim World 2

Say goodbye to alien robots and gigantic bosses and embark on the peaceful everyday life of a train driver with Train Sim World 2. Two rooms, two atmospheres, this week, although this railroad simulation will eventually grab your attention. And for good reason: At the wheel of the DB BR 406 ICE 3M, the owner of the high-speed line Cologne-Aachen, which transports passengers at a speed of up to 250 km / h between Cologne and Aachen on a German intercity route.

Bakerloo Line, Sand Patch Grade, famous routes to explore the country. UK, USA, Germany, different countries for different landscapes, enough to be disoriented without moving from your seat. Landscapes sublimated by a dynamic sky thanks to which multiple layers of cloud and realistic natural light provide greater visual fidelity. Train simulation may never have appealed to you, but this Train Sim World 2 can make the difference.

Train Sim World 2 is available right here until August 5th, 4pm.

The next free games have already been announced and are A Plague Tale: Innocence and Speed ​​Brawl.