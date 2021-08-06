the two free games of the week are reserved for the elite of gamers

the two free games of the week are reserved for the elite of gamers

For a few weeks now, the Epic Games Store has been offering its users one or more games every week. Last week I kept the players happy with two great but very different games, and this week won’t be an exception. In addition, the two games of the week turn out to be particularly good. So recover urgently.

Two games in need of a recovery

As every week, the Epic Games Store is offering its users two new games. To get them back, nothing could be easier, just have an Epic Games account and connect with it. Once you’re done, you can add them to your library for free before keeping them forever. This week the Epic Games Store has two great games, namely A Plague Tale: Innocence, a French nugget, and Minit, a great indie game. Pearls that urgently need to be collected to be added to your library once and for all.

A plague story: innocence

Experience the dramatic story of Amicia and her little brother Hugo in this superb game signed by the French at Asobo Studio. Enter the darkest hours in history as the Inquisition chases them down and hordes of rats devour everything on their way. It’s up to you to wield the fire with precision to fight your way through the army of rodents that want only one thing: devour them by the ankles.

Immersed in 1349 when the plague ravaged this good old kingdom of France. Devastated villages, battlefields littered with corpses, a hostile environment threatened by hordes of rats that embody almost everything that embodies the worst vermin in human history. The siblings persecuted by the Inquisition must ally with other survivors. Innocence will quickly vanish as they face nameless atrocities despite their own nameless acts.

A Plague Tale: Innocence is available here until August 12th, 4pm.

Minit

Minit only gives you a minute to get as much information as you can before you have to restart the game. It is up to you to unravel all the secrets of this strange world around you. Come to the rescue of strange creatures, fight tough enemies to break the curse that forces you to live days of just a minute over and over again. A little game by Kitty Calis, Jan Willem Nijman, Jukio Kallio and Dominik Johann that will keep you busy for a few hours during your vacation.

Minit is available right here through August 12th, 4pm.

DON’T FORGET DOUBLE AUTHENTICATION

As always, we remind you that there may be problems picking up the game from the Epic Games Store. Do not worry ! We need to be interested in two-factor authentication. All you have to do is activate it. Here are the steps to do this:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click on the “Password & Security” tab Enable Two-Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

The next free game has already been announced and is Rebel Galaxy.