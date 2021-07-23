the two free games of the week are only for fans of the bloody dead

Every week the Epic Games Store sees its users smile when the two new unreleased free games become available. The previous two games on offer are science fiction nuggets. Let’s hope those interested have had the time to get their hands on it. As for the two new free games of the week, they’re reserved for fans of the Bloody Dead.

two free games to claim right now

Until July 29th, 4 p.m., Epic Games Store account owners can pick up two new games for free. The first, Defense Grid: The Awakening, is described as the “ultimate tower defense game for players of all skill levels”. The second, Verdun, takes you to the heart of the First World War to relive the famous battle of the same name. Two games in which you have to defeat waves of enemies. It remains to be seen whether you will succeed. And for good reason, Defense Grid: The Awakening will put your brain to the test when your address is tested in Verdun. However, you only have a few days to recover.

Defense grid: the awakening

As with any classic tower defense, Defense Grid: The Awakening will require you to build impenetrable defenses if you want to win with distinction. A title in which “a horde of enemies invades and it is up to the player to stop them by building strategic defense towers around their base”. A classic storyline based on gameplay in which the towers have special attacks and unique properties. You have a wide range of options available to successfully repel your enemies.

In Defense Grid: The Awakening, the life of the main frame is estimated to be 8 hours. Challenge modes, however, add to all of this by giving the player unique starting objectives and conditions. So it is up to you to come up with the best strategy to achieve victory. Note that each level of the game can be completed in different ways. 10 different types of towers, each with 3 skill levels. It’s up to you to juggle the different towers to make the most of the 15 types of enemies you will encounter in 20 unique environments.

Defense Grid: The Awakening is available through July 29th, 4pm GMT here.

Verdun

As the name suggests, Verdun sends you to the side of the Battle of Verdun, which took place during the First World War. A title that presents itself as “the first multiplayer first-person shooter that plunges into intense offensive and defensive battles in a realistic World War I environment”. In this realistic setting, live the famous conflict with an authentic experience. Historic arsenal, poisoned gas, terrible bloodshed, artillery fire, falling into one of the deadliest conflicts in history.

This tactical FPS advances 15 separate squads of soldiers from over 5 countries, each with their own weapons and equipment. Enjoy a dynamic real-time front with speed-based attacks and a counterattack system. The music is also inspired by the Great War for immersion like no other. 5 different game modes will vary the joys while highlighting “Frontlines”, its 64-player dynamic mode “in which each side attacks and counterattacks to capture the enemy trenches”.

Verdun is available right here until July 29th, 4 p.m.

DON’T FORGET DOUBLE AUTHENTICATION

As always, we remind you that there may be problems picking up the game from the Epic Games Store. Do not worry ! We need to be interested in two-factor authentication. It then only has to be activated. Here are the steps to do this:

Log into your account on the Epic Games Store website and go to Settings Click on the “Password & Security” tab Enable Two-Factor Authentication Choose between Authenticator or Email Authentication – Mail or SMS depending on your preferences

The next free games have already been announced and are Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2.