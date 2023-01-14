The ‘Truth’ About Driving With Hazard Lights Flashing During Bad Weather

Site visitors on motorway with unhealthy visibility, rain and fog, United Kingdom. (Photograph by Damian … [+] Gillie/Development Images/Avalon/Getty Photographs) Getty Photographs

This week, robust storms rumbled by Georgia. As I commuted residence in very heavy rainfall, many automobiles had been driving with their hazard lights flashing. I posted on my social media pages that many transportation specialists frown upon that observe. This publish provoked a spread of opinions, a few of which had been in direct opposition to specialists so I made a decision to dig into this a bit deeper and discover the “fact.”

Not solely do many specialists advise in opposition to driving with the hazard lights flashing, the observe is definitely unlawful in a number of states. John Burkhauser is an auto restore specialist who advises in opposition to the observe. In a 2021 Reader’s Digest article he informed the writers, “Understand that in unhealthy climate it’s onerous sufficient to see you, however now with no flip indicators, different drivers additionally don’t know the place chances are you’ll be going to.” The Tweet beneath by Charlotte-area meteorologist Brad Panovich sums it up.

In truth, many specialists say if the rain or climate is unhealthy sufficient to activate hazard lights, then the driving force ought to assume the situations are too unhealthy to proceed driving the car. The American Car Affiliation (AAA) is a reputable supply of driver security info. They don’t suggest the observe both. AAA additionally notes that the observe is unlawful in lots of states. Motorbiscuit.com has an important article itemizing the states during which you’re breaking the regulation by driving with hazard lights flashing. Even it’s authorized, many regulation enforcement and security specialists warning that it’s not smart to take action within the rain.

In 2016, the Johns Creek Police Division posted on its Fb web page, “Utilizing your hazard lights whereas driving is unlawful in a number of states, however not in Georgia. THIS DOES NOT MEAN YOU SHOULD USE THEM.” The web page went on to checklist the next causes:

Hazard lights cut back visibility and confuse drivers. They might assume you’re stalled or stopped.

They make it difficult to know who’s braking.

They get rid of the flip sign operate

They concluded with a reminder that hazard lights are an indication that you simply need assistance.

Although analysis is proscribed, there are research that discover that flashing hazard lights do impression notion or driving efficiency. A 1994 research revealed in Perceptual and Motor Abilities in contrast efficiency in visually poor environments. A 2010 research of Malaysian drivers additionally sounded the alarm in opposition to driving with hazard lights flashing. Nonetheless, it’s obvious that extra rigorous evaluation could also be wanted as a result of some very good folks in my social media world aren’t shopping for it. For now, I’ll take the recommendation typically given in my articles and belief the specialists on this one.