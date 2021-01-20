The traumatic deaths that caused John Travolta to suspend his career

“Now, forgive me if you haven’t heard from us in a while,” he revealed in one of the final statements in the summer of 2020 in July. Since then, little has been heard and seen of John Travolta, with the exception of “The” Hart, “the television comedy , which aired a few days after the tragedy that shook the 66-year-old actor’s life.

The absence was justified by the recent trauma caused by the death of Ms. Kelly Preston, a victim of breast cancer. The two-year fight ended at home with her husband and their two children Ella and Benjamin.

With no forecast of a return to work or public life, the drama was just the latest episode in a life full of traumatic moments. “It will take me some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother,” the note revealed on social media before disappearing.

This is not the actor’s first encounter with the death of a close relative. Travolta was close to the disease when he was just 23 years old and was about to become an icon like Tony Manery in “Saturday Night Fever” and Danny Zuko in “Grease”.

The first encounter with death

Diana Hyland was 18 years older than Travolta when she appeared in the 1976 film The Boy in the Plastic Bubble. She was the mother, he was the son. Behind the camera, the actor met his first great love.

“I’ve never been so in love with me in my life. I thought I was already in love, but ultimately not, “he revealed in 1977.” I was attracted from the moment I saw her. We looked like two crazy people talking all the time while we were recording. After a month it got romantic. “

Hyland revealed to him that he had fought cancer. He had undergone a mastectomy in 1975 and appeared to have escaped the deadly threat of the disease. “When I first met her, there was a chance that [a morte] never arrived ”, a wailing Travolta would reveal.

Travolta welcomed Travolta welcomed Hyland’s four year old son Hyland’s four year old son

The truth is it got there. The disease attacked sharply and fell victim to Hyland at the age of 41. “All she knew was that she would really die two weeks before she died,” confessed the actor, who, as soon as he heard of the return of cancer, left the recordings of “Saturday Night Fever” to stand by his side. It was there when Hyland died. “I felt the last breath I took,” he revealed.

“I had more fun with Diana than ever before in my life. I gave him moments of pure joy in the last months of his life. I always have the feeling that she is with me. “

Another shock

Joy returned to a dance floor. Kelly Preston was enough to grab the attention of an already famous Travolta.

They met in 1988 in an essay for the film “The Experts”. Although Preston is married to actor Kevin Gage, he later said there was “a kind of love at first sight” at the meeting. “It’s not that I was married very well, so to speak. I was with the wrong person, ”he announced in 2018.

Preston, Travolta and the crazy 80s

Three years later they were married and would be the parents of their first child, Jett, who would be born in 1992. Not everything in this story was a fairy tale. They quickly realized that Jett had health problems.

At the age of two, he was diagnosed with Kawasaki disease, which causes inflammation of the arteries, after a crisis with severe flu symptoms. He also suffered from asthma, seizures were frequent, and autism was suspected.

Travolta and Preston were silent for several years about their son’s alleged autism and special needs. At the time, it was speculated that this obfuscation would stem from the guidelines of the Church of Scientology to which they belonged.

The condition would only be recognized in the midst of tragedy. During a family vacation in the Bahamas where Travolta was with Preston, Jett, and their youngest daughter Ella, a scream woke the actor.

“I ran downstairs with my wife to help my son,” the actor announced later on the morning of January 2, 2009. When he approached Jett, a nurse tried to resuscitate him. Vain.

The 16-year-old was found unconscious. It is believed that a severe seizure hit him on the head in the bathtub. It was only in this state that Travolta assumed his son’s autism, who he believed had seizures every five to ten days.

“We are heartbroken that we had so little time with him. We’ll cherish all the time we’ve been together for the rest of our lives, ”revealed the couple who found the fastest way in the Church of Scientology to deal with pain.

Ella, Kelly Preston and Jett Travolta

For two years, two representatives of the Travolta organization accompanied Travolta everywhere. “I will be forever grateful to Scientology for supporting me Monday through Sunday during these two years. They didn’t take a day off, they worked from different angles of the techniques to overcome the pain and grief – and to make me feel like I finally managed to overcome every day, ”he explained.

Unfortunately, the trauma would have to be relived in court. According to prosecutors, Travolta was the target of blackmail attempts by the ambulance driver who took Jett to the hospital and his lawyer, Pleasant Bridgewater. They asked the actor 20 million euros not to publicly accuse him of refusing to help his son.

In their hands they held a document signed by the actor in which he refused to consent to take Jett to the local hospital. Travolta justified himself by saying he did it because he originally wanted his son flown to Florida for treatment.

The case dragged itself to court, forcing the actor to speak publicly about the traumatic morning – and in which he had to justify his actions, implying that he had done everything in his power to save Jett’s life. The process was interrupted after the controversial intervention of a local legislature. It was decided to overturn it, and although it is possible to take the case to court, the family decided to forget about everything.

“This problem caused incredible pain and stress for the Travolta family who just want to put all of this behind their backs,” said one of the legal representatives. “After much thought, I concluded that I will not be returning to the Bahamas voluntarily to testify a second time in the best interests of my family,” the actor admitted.

Cancer again

Years before the tragedy, Travolta and Preston married in a pompous ceremony in Paris in September 1991. They returned to have a second party in Daytona Beach, Florida. They would become one of the strongest and most enduring couples in Hollywood.

They survived the tragedy of the death of their first child and found happiness two years later with the birth of Benjamin. Kelly Preston was 47 years old and it was all a little bit unexpected.

“I brought a renewed spirit into the house. It gave us a fresh start, ”confessed the actress. And has been for years. The Travolta family continued to lead by example in Hollywood.

One of the last family photos

It wasn’t until September 2019 that a puzzling message worried fans. “You give me hope when I seem to have lost it (…). I entrust all of my love to you because I know that I will always be fine, whatever happens, ”wrote Preston on the wedding day.

The fight against cancer was fought in secret for two long years and ended tragically in July 2020. Kelly Preston was 57 years old. It was the second time that Travolta had lost love for illness.

At 66, the actor avoided speaking publicly on the subject, preferring to leave a message in a note on social networks. “She had a brave battle with her family and the support of so many others,” he said.

The trauma forced Travolta to withdraw and take a break from his career during the “weeks and months” that lay ahead of him until he managed to “heal his wounds.”