The trailer of the film event is here!

Excellent news for French Demon Slayer fans as we hear that the movie Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is about to land in France. We tell you everything!

The film will soon be released in France!

A real hit in Japan, the film Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is the biggest surprise of 2020. Despite a difficult hygienic context that did not spare the cinemas, the film brought together no less than 12 million Japanese viewers, no less than 129 million euros. And that in just three operating weeks. Impressive numbers. Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is a direct sequel to the first season of the animated series. A smart marketing move as it makes watching the film essential and explains the film’s immense success.

Wakanim, a VOD platform specializing in Japanese animation that distributes the first season of Demon Slayer in France, has announced that the film will actually be released in France, but without specifying a release date. If this lack of precision seems frustrating, it is obviously explained by the fact that traders are forced to plan their trips according to the health context. To keep us waiting, Wakanim released a first trailer of the film in VOSTFR.

However, the lack of an official release date for Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train hides some good news: we know that Wakanim has been offering theatrical screenings of the films they own the rights to for several years. , like the movie Sword Art Online: Ordinal Scale. And Demon Slayer: The Infinity Train is entitled to a theatrical release. Demon Slayer fans can enjoy the film in optimal conditions. According to our colleagues at AlloCiné, the film should be released in the first quarter of 2021. We hope that the film will be a real success and that it will be quickly followed by a release on the VOD platform to allow people I still hesitate to go to the theater because of the health context to see it too, without too long waiting.