the trailer is out and the film will delight fans of the first films

It’s a legendary saga that will end next June with the release of Jurassic World: The World After. The sixth part of the saga and the third part of the “world” will conclude the adventures of Owen Brady (Chris Pratt), Claire Dearing (Bryce Dallas Howard) and companion. Four months before its release, it is revealed by a first promising trailer.

A cult cinema saga

In 1993 Steven Spielberg released one of the cult films of his career, I called it Jurassic Park. The feature film enjoyed phenomenal critical and commercial success, thanks in particular to a proposal that was original for the time: dinosaurs brought to life thanks to genetics and from the “animal park” where they were located, on an island far from escaped from everything .

Such was the success that two sequels were released in 1997 and 2001 before the franchise slipped off the radar screens but not from the hearts of fans. Despite the lesser impact of these sequels, Universal decided to reboot the franchise in 2015 with Jurassic World, followed by Fallen Kingdom three years later. The films, directed by Colin Trevorrow and particularly starring Chris Pratt, are more controversial than Spielberg’s films, but are by no means shunned by viewers.

Logically, then, that a third part was quickly announced. It’s scheduled for June 8th and will be revealed for the first time through a trailer.

A first trailer between action, emotion and nostalgia

After more than three years of waiting since the last installment, the most impatient fans of the saga finally have something to eat. A pretty strong piece, too, since the first trailer of Jurassic World: The World After (Dominion, in VO) lasts almost three minutes.

As you can see, the film will again deal with the difficult coexistence of humans and dinosaurs. But where this aspect is more or less mentioned in the old movies, it will be the focus of this “Jurassic World 3”. The promise of a fairly deep reflection on our ability to coexist with our environment, and specifically what we do with it. Let’s hope that everything will not be done too hard or, on the contrary, will be drowned in a torrent of incessant action.

From this side, it’s easy to imagine that this ultimate (or not?) part of the franchise will share its world once again. This first trailer unveils a blockbuster that will impress us with numerous and visibly stunning action scenes.

The last particularly notable element of the trailer, but not least: three characters from the original trilogy will actually be back! Maybe not as expected as the comeback of Andrew Garfield and Toby Maguire in No Way Home, but it should still please the fans of the first hour. You will indeed have the pleasure of finding Jeff Goldblum, Sam Neill and Laura Dern who have aged but still appear to be in very good shape.

This will be necessary to deal with the dinosaurs that have spread to all corners of the world since their flight. See you on June 8th, 2022 to see the end result on the big screen!