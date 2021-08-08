the trailer ignited Twitter

Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure is much more than an already cult manga that is equal to other alumni like Ken the Survivor. An uninterrupted publication since 1986 with now more than 130 volumes (141 if we count the spin-offs). However, the animated version of the manga was slow to show the tip of its nose until ten years ago. That evening a very special live took place in Japan, where fans could exclusively discover all the new elements accompanying the upcoming anime release of part 6 of the manga called Stone Ocean.

Jojo’s bizarre adventure: a mess of information!

If you wanted to attend this event, you would have had to get up very early or not have gone to bed as it aired at 5 a.m. PST in Japan. For almost an hour, fans were filled with all kinds of information, be it the release date, the platform, the voice actors or the team behind the animation and soundtrack. If you want to see the live playback you can click here (all in Japanese).

Because Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean will actually be available at the end of the year! You will be able to follow the adventures of Part 6 from Monday, December 21st, anywhere in the world as Netflix regained its first broadcast rights. For other platforms like DNA, we certainly don’t have to wait for the series to air in Japan before 2022. Otherwise we find some familiar faces as Yugo Kanno takes his place as the official composer of the yo-yos. Toshiyuki Kato also returns to directing, he was already involved in parts 3 and 4 of the anime.

Stone Ocean: a quality team

For the rest of the staff, we can note the arrival of Masanori Shito, an artist who specializes in character design of beautiful muscles, whose work you have seen in No Gun’s Life, All Out, Black Lagoon or Gungrave. The only important information that is literally missing is the script, the name of a character that is obviously being changed so as not to have any copyright issues (Weather Report becomes Weather Forecast, Narciso Annasui becomes Narciso Annastasia) and Pucci, the main antagonist of part 6, whose secret is well guarded.

Regarding the voice actors (seiyuu), we already knew that Fairouz Ai would be the voice of Jolyne Cujoh, about whom we had already written an article here, the main character of this part of the manga. We now know that Mutsumi Tamura (Kobayashi from Miss Kobayashi’s Dragon Maid, Kakashi Hatake child from Naruto Shippuden) played the role of Ermes Costello, Mariya Ise (Levy McGarden / Romeo from Fairy Tail; Killua Zoldyck from Hunter X Hunter) played the role of FF. Finally we can see that Emporio is voiced by Atsumi Tanezaki (Nikki in Dr. Stone, Dai in Dragon Quest). In any case, since the unveiling this morning, we can say that Stone Ocean’s French fans are on Twitter for the rendezvous. We leave this small selection to you.

