The trailer for the series, which tells the story of Pamela Anderson’s famous sex tape, is here

Lily James and Sebastian Stan become the protagonists of “Pam & Tommy”. Production has eight episodes and starts in less than a month.

Tommy Lee and Pamela Anderson married in 1995.

It was 1995 when Pamela Anderson married Tommy Lee, musician from Mötley Crüe, just 96 hours after they had met. During their honeymoon – when they practically met – the couple filmed some of their sexual relationships.

The VHS tape was eventually stolen and posted on the internet – and became one of the first examples of how a sex tape could go viral, largely due to the popularity of the “Tides Vivas” star at the time.

More than 25 years later, there is an eight-part miniseries that focuses on this and other scandals surrounding the couple, whose relationship lasted three years. They had two children. Lily James will play Pamela Anderson, while Sebastian Stan will play Tommy Lee.

“Pam & Tommy” is now entitled to the first trailer. The project premieres on Disney + on February 2nd and was directed by Craig Gillespie (filmmaker responsible for “Cruella” or “Me, Tonya” whom NiT interviewed last year). Seth Rogen is also part of the cast: he plays the man who stole the tape.

