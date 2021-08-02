The trailer for the new season of “La Casa de Papel” has already been released

The first part of the last chapter of the Spanish series starts on September 3rd on Netflix.

Our favorite thieves are back.

The long-awaited trailer for the first part of the final season of “La Casa de Papel” was finally released this Monday, August 2nd. After a few questions left open in season four, it is safe to say that we will have some answers in this new phase of the Spanish series. Our favorite thieves are back on Netflix on September 3rd.

One of the questions that has already been answered concerns the future of the professor (Álvaro Morte), who was caught by Alicia at the end of season four while Alicia was pointing a gun at his head. Already in the first teaser we found out that Alicia doesn’t kill him, but ties him up with chains.

Another thing we can expect this season is the landscapes of Lisbon, as the series shot some scenes in the Portuguese capital last summer. “La Casa de Papel” led through areas such as Bica and Bairro Alto.

From the synopsis published in the meantime, we know that “100 hours have passed since the mission at the Bank of Spain began”. “Although the group of robbers managed to save Lisbon (Itziar Ituño), there is an atmosphere of tension and sadness after the loss of Nairobi (Alba Flores). To make matters worse, the professor (Álvaro Morte) is captured by Alicia (Najwa Nimri) and, for the first time, has no escape plan when he arrives. Ultimately, the thieves have to face their worst nightmare: a war against the army. “

This new season brings more news, such as two names in the cast: Patrick Criado and Miguel Ángel Silvestre (“Sky Rojo”), although it is not yet clear what roles they both play in the narrative.

The fifth chapter of “La Casa de Papel” is divided into two parts: the first premiere on September 3rd; the second comes on December 3rd.

