The trailer for the new season of “Elite” has finally been released

Get ready: the trailer for the new “Elite” season has finally been released

Drugs, parties, sex and mystery mark these new images.

Season 4 promises a lot of drama

The new “elite” season is getting closer and closer. With Elite Week coming up (which will include four additional special episodes), now is the time for the new season’s trailer to finally be released.

In the trailer you can see several elements that are so characteristic of the series: interrogations, parties, drugs, sex and money. We also see new characters entering the lives of those we already know. Manu Rios, Carla Diaz, Martina Cariddi and Pol Granch are some of the new “elite” bets and we can already see how they will transform the relationships of the fan-favorite couples (like Guzmán and Nadia or Ander and Omar) .

The new season starts on June 18th after four days of special episodes from the Spanish series. Although the fourth season hasn’t come out yet, a fifth has already been confirmed by Netflix. If the streaming platform continues with the standard of starting one season per year, the latter could arrive as early as 2022.