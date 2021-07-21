the trailer for the new “Jackass” film has it all

Chapadas, cops and cannons: the new “Jackass” film has it all (and there is already a trailer)

Several celebrities accepted the invitation to be tortured, such as Machine Gun Kelly, Tony Hawk, and Shaquille O’Neill.

This group of freaks is back.

Age is just a number, especially when it comes to “Jackass” stars. It’s just that despite the fact that most are already over 40, they continue to act like teenagers. They continue to submit to the torture and pain that the movies (and series) demand of the saga. “Jackass Forever” is the latest production that brings something new to the crazy cast.

That Tuesday, July 20th, the first trailer for “Jackass Forever” was released, featuring stunts that would fit into the minds of none other than those pain lovers. In the new film we have it all: huge spiders, angry cops, huge slaps, people flying, falls and of course various injuries.

The new faces of the group are Sean “Poopies” McInerney, Jasper Dolphin and Zach Holmes. Several celebrities will also have a cameo on the project. Singer Machine Gun Kelly, for example, is one of the victims of these stunts. In the trailer we see him being hit by a huge hand. Together with skater Tony Hawk, actor and comedian Eric Andre and basketball legend Shaquille O’Neill.

All of these newcomers join the names Jackass fans already know like Steve-O, Johnny Knoxville, Chris Pontius, Jason “Wee Man” Acuña, Preston Lacy, Ehren McGhehey and Dave England.

Although he’s been with Jackass since the beginning, Bam Margera won’t be in the new film. This is because the relationship between Margera and the rest of the cast was not in a healthy phase.

In April 2021, Bam Margera criticized the production of one of the previous films, thanks to one of the “acrobatics” that he had to show. While this was not accompanied by physical pain, Margera was actually having suicidal thoughts after they took him to a rehabilitation clinic for 90 days where he had to take several pills. All of this controversy eventually led to the film’s director Jeff Tremaine issuing an injunction against Margera.

One of his co-stars, Knoxville, said, “We want Bam to be happy, healthy, and get the help he needs. We tried to give you this, that’s all I have to say. ”Concludes.

“Jackass” first appeared on television in 2000, where it aired on MTV. The show ran for three seasons. The first film came out two years later, in 2002. “Jackass Forever” is the seventh film in the franchise, and its success has continued since it was first released. The film will hit theaters on October 22nd.

