The trailer for The Lord of the Rings series is great

Amazon has been teasing new images about its new series called The Rings of Power based on the Lord of the Rings universe for a while now. During America’s most anticipated sports competition, the Super Bowl, we have been treated to an extravagant trailer for the most anticipated fantasy series of 2022!

LSDA series: first appealing look

Recently, Amazon has increased communication around the next series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series transports us to the second age with the creation of the rings and the rise to power of the Dark Lord Sauron. We’ll have the opportunity to find all the iconic characters of the universe like Elrond, Galadriel or the famous Isildur. A series that is therefore as feared at the moment and every media appearance is an opportunity for fans to tear each other up over its existence.

One of the recent hottest controversies has been about casting, with several people asking how to explain the presence of black actors in casting. A question that has drawn a lot of ink on the internet, especially on Twitter, with death threats. We’ll have to await the intervention of series Executive Producer Lindsay Weber to explain these decisions to end the discussion.

The Rings of Power: a trailer that brings them all together

And today is the ultimate battle for Amazon to establish The Rings of Power series as a mainstay of 2022. During the 2022 Super Bowl between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams, we had every right to see excessive spectacle at halftime, and Americans know how to pull it off. But what interests us most today is of course the Lord of the Rings series and we won’t make you wait any longer to discover the exclusive trailer:

For about 50 seconds, the trailer gives next to no clues as to the plot of the series, and that’s normal. However, it emphasizes both its context (the trailer begins well before The Fellowship of the Ring) and the richness of the special effects, sets, and certain action scenes.

Anyway, this series isn’t the only project Amazon has planned for the Lord of the Rings license as it involves buying back all the rights to the universe. You can find the explanations in this article here.