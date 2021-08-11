The trailer for the last season of “Lucifer” can now be seen

The sixth chapter of the series offers a little bit of everything: comedy, action, romance and crazy scenes.

The devil turned god is back.

On Tuesday, August 10th, Netflix released the trailer for the new season of “Lucifer”, which will be in the catalog of the streaming platform on August 10th.

The events of the sixth and final season will be marked by the impending apocalypse, which is already touching reality, as well as Lucifer’s doubts and difficulties in ascending the throne as God.

As usual with the series, the new season will also be marked by comedy, action, fighting and absurd events like the transformation of Lucifer and Chloe into cartoon characters. We can also count on a new enemy who turns out to be no easy test – and new loves grow.

“The devil himself became God … almost. But why does he hesitate? And when the world begins to fall apart without God, what will He do in response? So bid us a bittersweet goodbye to Lucifer, Chloe, Amenadiel, Maze, Linda, Ella and Dan. Oh, and bring handkerchiefs too, ”reads the official Season 6 recap.

Lucifer, while currently one of Netflix’s most popular series, has had a very bumpy ride. The production originally aired on Fox, which it canceled after three seasons. In 2018, Netflix brought the project back after numerous online fan campaigns, so that “Lucifer” does not go away without a decent ending.

The new season of the project – with the exception of the fourth – will be shorter than the previous ones, as it will only have ten episodes. This is a fan-out especially, as the scriptwriters’ original plans were to end the series by season five.

The series features Tom Ellis, Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachel Harris, Aimee Garcia, Scarlett Estevez and DB Woodside, among others.

You can click the gallery to discover several messages from Netflix (and not only) while “Lucifer” is not enough.