The Trailer For Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Is Out Now – Here’s the Insider Story!!

The trailer for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor is out, and the movie is set to come out in 2023. Electronic Arts (EA) has released a nearly 1-minute-long teaser trailer for the sequel to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, which was made by Respawn and Lucas Film games.

It shows us again Jedi Padawan Cal Kestis (Cameron Monaghan), who is still trying to escape the Empire. He seems to be all by himself, which is strange because he spent a lot of time in Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order making friends and getting their help.

Sad to say, it looks like Respawn didn’t like my idea that Merrin should be the main character in the sequel to Fallen Order because Cal Kestis will be the main character again in Survivor. As seen in the trailer, most of Cal’s friends are missing, except for BD-1. Merrin is also missing.

What Is The Trailer All About?

In the trailer, Cal meets a Pau’an, which is the same kind of long-legged humanoid that Obi-Wan meets on Utapau. The Grand Inquisitor, who led Darth Vader’s Jedi hunters, was also a Pau’an. So this could be the Grand Inquisitor, but his role in other Star Wars stories, like Star Wars Rebels, makes that seem unlikely. Cal also fights a figure in a cloak with one arm and a red lightsaber. He also meets a figure in a bacta tank who is very pale.

Is the Star War Jedi: Survivor Teaser Worth The Hype?

Even though the trailer looks and feels great, the images in it aren’t really from the game. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor doesn’t say much about the story, but it has just enough Star Wars imagery to get die-hard fans excited. It adds more proof that the game will come out in 2023.

Douglas Reilly, vice president of Lucasfilm Games, said in a prepared statement, “We could not be more excited to show players around the world Star Wars Jedi: Survivor and the next part of Cal Kestis’ journey.” Monaghan said that Star Wars: Survivor will be more “complex and mature” than its predecessor.

“I love it when stories get better as the characters and readers get older. I’m excited to show what @lucasfilm @respawn @eastarwars and I have been working on for the past few years. “I’m proud to say that #JediSurvivor is a complex, grown-up, and exciting next step for a bold, ambitious game,” Monaghan wrote on Twitter.

When it came out in 2019, Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order got “generally positive reviews.” Users liked how it combined the campaign mode with action RPG elements. So, can Star Wars Jedi: Survivor take the series to a new level? We’ll find out the same next year, when it comes out on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

