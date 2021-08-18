The Tragedy of the BER Investigative Report Has Consequences | free press

Berlin (dpa) – It was a bit of a normal operation: When Berlin and Brandenburg recently had summer holidays, tens of thousands of people flew daily from the new capital airport BER.

After the almost passenger-free opening in Corona autumn 2020, operations are only slowly getting started, trolley cases and backpacks have not yet caused many scratches on the new terminal; the long and not-too-glorious history is barely visible at BER. But a commission of inquiry in the Berlin House of Representatives has now taken stock of the ‘construction disaster’ – and is making suggestions on how large-scale projects could go better in the future.

“The painful history of BER shows: More helmets on the construction site only bring something if the heads underneath also know what to build,” Green MP Harald Moritz said on Wednesday. “On the other hand, if you build without a plan, it takes a long time and it’s expensive.”

That’s how it was in Schönefeld: the prestigious building was only allowed to open last year, nine years too late. Planning errors, construction errors and mismanagement also caused construction costs to triple to around 6.5 billion euros. Most of the burden has to be borne by the owners, Berlin, Brandenburg and the federal government.

In three years and 43 meetings, the Commission of Inquiry has scrutinized the project. Numerous files were reviewed and 60 witnesses questioned, including government politicians such as Berlin Mayor Michael Müller (SPD), executives at various levels such as ex-airport chief Hartmut Mehdorn and Engelbert Lütke Daldrup, who took over in 2017. The focus of the panel: the time after the failed opening in 2012 – the years before that had already been examined by an earlier committee.

An important finding now: In the future, construction experts on the supervisory board should keep an eye on such large-scale public projects, not politicians. “BER is a story of wrong business decisions, combined with poor business management by politically occupied supervisory boards,” said FDP member Bernd Schlömer.

According to the final report, the supervisory board under the then Berlin Senate chief Klaus Wowereit (SPD) has laid the foundation stone for years of chaos at the construction site. After the failed commissioning, the control committee shut down the general planners and architects. Another misconception was that the former chief of railways, Hartmut Mehdorn, as the new director, would soon complete construction.

Political pressure and interventions in operational matters are also in charge of the control commission, which later also headed Brandenburg Prime Minister Matthias Platzeck and, after Wowereit’s resignation, Michael Müller. In recent years there have been no government leaders and significantly fewer state secretaries on the supervisory board. “In retrospect, it turned out to be the right choice to replace political officials with specialists with construction and project expertise,” the parliamentarians said.

The report credits current airport boss Engelbert Lütke Daldrup with the fact that many things went better at the construction site after taking office. Without political pressure, dates were set and a realistic picture of the status of the work was obtained. Changes in the project structure and greater pressure on the construction companies involved are also discussed.

What is missing is solid financing. “As the Commission of Inquiry concluded, after the structural renovation, a financial renovation must now take place.” The committee assumes that for the time being the public sector will not get anything back from the billions with which it has helped the company. The redemption of the shareholder loan and the payment of a dividend should be maintained as a “long-term goal,” they say.

The opposition factions of the CDU and FDP had recently presented their special vote on committee work. They warned that the building turned out to be a black box for taxpayers. The financial situation has by no means been clarified. The collapse in passenger numbers in the Corona crisis is now putting an additional burden on BER. The final report states: “The fact that the airport has started up in the midst of a pandemic is not without some tragedy.”