The Top 5 Individual Shareholders of P&G

With among the most recognizable and profitable manufacturers together with Crest, Gillette, Pampers, Daybreak, and Charmin in its huge portfolio, Procter & Gamble (PG) serves almost 5 billion folks world wide. Based mostly in Cincinnati, Ohio, with operations in 180 nations, P&G can be the world’s largest advertiser.

The most important homeowners of P&G inventory are institutional buyers, like BlackRock and Vanguard, each of which maintain massive stakes on behalf of their purchasers. However amongst particular person shareholders, the record of prime P&G shareholders contains most of the executives and board members who’ve helped construct the corporate in recent times. The information and figures listed are present as of the newest proxy assertion filed by the corporate with the Securities and Trade Fee (SEC) on Aug. 28, 2020.

David Taylor is the biggest particular person shareholder of Procter & Gamble, with greater than 12 million widespread inventory. He grew to become the third chief govt officer (CEO) of P&G in three years on Nov. 1, 2015, and was named chair of the board on July 1, 2016. Extensively thought-about a darkish horse to take over the corporate’s management after A.G. Lafley’s departure, Taylor grew to become the clear front-runner after being handed the reins of the worldwide magnificence division earlier within the 12 months. Taylor’s distinctive profession path to CEO started in 1980 after receiving a level from Duke College in electrical engineering. He started as a plant supervisor and moved his means up, holding many senior govt positions inside the firm.

In 2021, it was introduced that Taylor would step down as president and CEO to turn out to be Govt Chairman, efficient Nov. 1, 2021.

Jon R. Moeller is Procter & Gamble’s latest President and Chief Govt Officer, efficient November 1, 2021. He joined P&G in 1988 as a price analyst and have become the corporate’s chief monetary officer (CFO) in 2009. He additionally served as chief working officer (COO) and the corporate’s vice chair, earlier than succeeding David Taylor as President and CEO.

Moeller labored in nearly each side of P&G, with intensive expertise within the China market and its international magnificence care division. He has overseen the divestitures of Folgers, the corporate’s pharmaceutical operation, and the $12.5 billion merger of Coty (COTY). To this point, he owns 748,113 widespread shares of PG inventory, in addition to 62,162 restricted shares.

Steven Bishop heads up P&G’s Well being Care enterprise, which has a billion-dollar portfolio of merchandise underneath well-known manufacturers resembling Crest, Vicks, and Oral-B. Earlier than his appointment in 2019, he served as Group President for P&G’s departments in International Oral Care and International Female and Household Care. He intends to retire in 2022. As CEO-Well being Care, Bishop owns 599,891 models of P&G widespread inventory, in addition to 41,807 models of restricted inventory.

After graduating from Wharton’s MBA program in 1986, Ferguson-McHugh joined P&G and was appointed CEO of Household Care and P&G Ventures. Between private and household holdings, she owns 403,103 widespread shares of the corporate in addition to 64,630 restricted shares.

Carolyn Tastad has been listed on Fortune’s strongest ladies record for 4 years in a row, from 2015 to 2018. After heading up P&G’s North American enterprise operations, she was appointed to the position of CEO-Well being Care in 2021. Tastad owns 241,021 shares of PG widespread inventory, in addition to 51,007 restricted shares.