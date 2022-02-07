The top 15 tweets of the week #347

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 7, 2022
0

Like every Monday, we offer you a selection of the tweets that made us laugh the most in the past week. To get your week off to a great start, check out our 347th edition of our weekly top tweets! And like every week, our Community Managers have been keeping an eye on the grain to bring you a small selection that they know the secret of. As a reminder, this 347th pick is for the week of January 31, 2022 to February 7, 2022.

#1 you’re teasing around here

Livret A is at 1% ptn catching Hidalgo

February 1, 2022

#2 gives this genius baker a prize

The chicken and avocado sandwich pic.twitter.com/vFtzAaXMpi

February 4, 2022

#3 So we all have the same kind of mothers?

Is it the pancake police?! pic.twitter.com/qXhKLn4p4C

February 3, 2022

#4 “You’re a desert guy, aren’t you?”

Shocked, a college girl asked me if the reason I like to dress in beige/brown is because it reminds me of the desert and camels????? pic.twitter.com/4p56vLtgQr

February 1, 2022

#5 They’re still the best jokes in the world

The equivalent of “What?” “Fire” pic.twitter.com/IractUmObL

February 1, 2022

#6 Batman loses control

100 km/h maximum? Ptdrrr batman, he is passed by clio 3 with golmon under balloons, he becomes https://t.co/yFNxe0Q61D rleh

February 4, 2022

#7 Always prepare for the worst

I stick to Twitter because I tell myself if there’s ever a zombie attack, this network will be the first to know.

January 30, 2022

#8 we don’t conjugate his name please

I’m getting her so drunk with the infinitive right now that I have a student named KAPRÉ who wrote KAPRER on his paper.

February 3, 2022

#9 We want to know the end before we die, that’s a cry from the heart

Hello @EmmanuelMacron Can one wait until the end of One Piece before triggering a WW3 or French Revolution?
it can disrupt the rhythm of publishing the chapters. thank you

February 2, 2022

#10 Cats judge us

This pic makes me laugh too hard pic.twitter.com/4uHurHg0NJ

February 1, 2022

#11 a nice tribute to Gilles

I laughed pic.twitter.com/UgfK3S2dCC

February 2, 2022

#12 Hope brings life

Primary: I hope to be 20
High school: I hope to have more than 10
University: Hopefully

February 1, 2022

#13 That Original Rat Denounces Himself!

During a live a guy gave me a 1st donation today i open paypal my head im q i see he disputed me wsh how do you dispute 1 ball It’s the original rat I’m disgusted with

February 5, 2022

#14 We wouldn’t want to be there

My brother goes to the Zemmour meeting in Lille and my mother is at the anti-Zemmour demonstration in the same city.

Just to save a trip, they go together.

I can’t imagine the atmosphere in the car.

February 5, 2022

#15 it stings a bit

Netflix only suggests 62% of my own show

February 1, 2022

And if you missed it, you can always find our picks from the last week right here.

Photo of mccadmin mccadminFebruary 7, 2022
0
Photo of mccadmin

mccadmin

Related Articles

Photo of Discover the big winners of the New Media Timeline

Discover the big winners of the New Media Timeline

January 24, 2022

Impeachment proceedings against Andrew Cuomo announced | free press

August 3, 2021
Photo of AfD top candidate Weidel: “Floods have always existed” | free press

AfD top candidate Weidel: “Floods have always existed” | free press

August 17, 2021
Photo of Corona numbers soar – restrictions on unvaccinated people threaten | free press

Corona numbers soar – restrictions on unvaccinated people threaten | free press

July 25, 2021
Back to top button