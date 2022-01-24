The top 15 tweets of the week #345

A new week begins and a new week rhymes with new top tweets of the week on Hitek. We invite you to relax with the 345th edition of our weekly top tweets. As every week, our community managers looked across social networks to select tweets that have shaped the last 7 days. This 345th pick is for the week of January 10-17, 2022.

#1 A little bit of prevention

If you drive in Créteil between 1:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

January 18, 2022

#2 Artist returning from the evening

I did Zoro on a car pic.twitter.com/xMQcVQWNgG

January 18, 2022

#3 Deschamps incognito

Swear it’s not Deschamps with a wig on the right? pic.twitter.com/u0xt1mhEiy

January 21, 2022

#4 A certainly alcoholic evening

Some people had a good time at Bourg-Saint-Maurice train station last night…pic.twitter.com/djogBsCtUy

January 22, 2022

#5 A few more weeks to wait

It’s not like I’m in a hurry…

It’s that it’s his mom I can’t wait to see his grandmother’s race… #Kenobi #StarWars pic.twitter.com/ime4sXDBJD

January 21, 2022

#6 Attempted Identity Theft

I scan the health card of a little one, I see the date of birth 1953, I say to him: “Are you 69? he of course said to me “well” like the weirdo in the story was me lol

January 19, 2022

#7 There are always worse things to do

I tested for you: getting a drop of Algerian sauce in your eye

I don’t recommend it, didn’t like the experience

January 22, 2022

It’s okay, there are worse things https://t.co/w22my6TA7r

January 22, 2022

#8 We’ve all been through this before

pic.twitter.com/Wo7pJ0rCUX

January 23, 2022

#9 Difficult start to the year

Bank statement: Monday, January 45, 2022

January 19, 2022

#10 Good luck

People who practice martial arts, what is the best technique to immobilize an opponent? I need to do an antigen test on my 2 year old son.

January 17, 2022

#11 My education summarized in 1 tweet

– Do you watch your series in French?

– No, I see her in math.

January 18, 2022

#12 Parisian Life

You know when you’re walking and someone is in front of you, you both move to the same side at the same time, then to the other side, and then to the other again until one of them stops and says, “Go ahead”? Well I did the same thing this afternoon but with a rat

i hate paris

January 19, 2022

#13 It’s not wrong

2022 says fall contact https://t.co/yq3TigHb2y

January 20, 2022

#14 Luckily it’s free

Put sticks in redhead pic.twitter.com/qqGFOcTMhj

January 21, 2022

#15 This little one will go far!

I bought my 6 year old daughter a fur lined coat to replace her large anorak. She doesn’t want to wear it because it “doesn’t have enough pockets”. I say yes, woman, he is cute. She wraps her arms around me and replies: Mom, you always think of gentleness, never of struggle.

January 22, 2022

So much for these new top tweets. See you next week for a new selection. In the meantime, here’s where you can still discover or rediscover last week’s 344th pick.