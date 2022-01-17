The top 15 tweets of the week #344
It’s Monday and who says Monday says top tweets of the week on Hitek.fr. We offer you your weekly relaxation pastille with the 344th edition of our top tweets of the week. As always, our community managers scoured social media to find tweets you’ve tagged and responded to in the last 7 days. This 344th pick is for the week of January 10-17, 2022.
#1 It’s not wrong
French people who say, “I’m going to burn out, I’m on the verge of depression,” they say, “Listen, it’s ok, it’s ok, it’s ok, it’s waaaa lot of work, but it’s ok, it is vaaa….. it’s ok”
January 15, 2022
#2 What I tell myself every Monday morning
My biggest fantasy of what would really turn me on in bed is a full night of restful sleep
January 12, 2022
#3 The big mess in the schools
– Very simple: If a student has a contact case, his parents drive a Renault with a number plate ending in an even number and in a department whose letter begins with a D, 3 self-tests are sufficient. For others, it all depends on reference tax income pic.twitter.com/QFWC7Kp4Tz
January 10, 2022
#4 It’s beautiful
I just saw my dad take a screenshot on his own, they grow up so fast
January 7, 2022
#5 They rework the map of France
We no longer hear about people becoming magnets because of the vaccine. Certainly all the dead stuck between two Le Gaulois magnets on their fridge.
January 14, 2022
#6 New film by Christian Clavier
He’s vaccinated
She is unvaccinated
And yet
You will fall in love
And discover that they aren’t all that different after all
And the reptilians control the WHO
January 10, 2022
#7 Oh the meatball
I tell my husband to buy FFP2 masks for work and take an invoice so I can get reimbursed from my box pic.twitter.com/RQX4Gn9Cl3
January 10, 2022
#8 Oh the dumpling, the return
My father worked in security
I had gone through her things and used her perfume
(it was a gas and I went to the ER) https://t.co/4EL6w74cBa
January 10, 2022
#9 Don’t cheat on Wolverine’s sister
His girl is wolverine brother what is that https://t.co/MC6VPlAf8O
January 11, 2022
#10 Woo woo, another genius
Who did this, I will cry???? pic.twitter.com/64kzW8MTW7
January 12, 2022
#11 But why actually?
Real men don’t use roles https://t.co/owziQijUZi
January 12, 2022
#12 Respect is dead
Positive on Covid, I will not be able to attend my first two white BTS events.
Answer from my school: pic.twitter.com/uMdaPEF0bP
January 13, 2022
#13 They don’t get the rank of master though
People who don’t get COVID before the end of the month, do we agree that we can say they can belong to the JEDI order?
January 13, 2022
#14 A stroke of genius
My friend deliberately encourages the cat to sit on his lap when he’s in the video with customers, so he increases his sympathy capital with them.
An evil genius.
January 14, 2022
#15 Harry Potter Immersion
= I start looking for an apartment in Paris
= D-2 pic.twitter.com/cL2QYyCeqR
January 11, 2022
So much for these new top tweets. See you next week for a new selection. In the meantime, here’s where you can still discover or rediscover last week’s 343rd pick.