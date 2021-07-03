“The Tomorrow War”: The new action and war film that can be seen over the weekend

It plays Chris Pratt and the cast also includes JK Simmons and Yvonne Strahovski. You can see it on Amazon Prime Video.

The film is 2h20 long.

It’s called “The Tomorrow War” and is the new action, war and science fiction film. It was originally a production that was slated to debut in theaters, but with the pandemic, it landed in the Amazon Prime Video catalog – it debuted on the streaming platform this Friday, July 2nd.

Directed by Chris McKay and with another Chris – Pratt – the film has been described as a mix of concepts from other stories we saw in theaters. The main character is Dan Forrester, a former soldier who led troops in Iraq and is now a professor of biology.

Forrester does not feel fulfilled with his life as a professor – he would rather be a researcher – but life will eventually bring him back to the military path. Today’s society realizes at some point that there will be a radical change in the next 30 years: The earth will be invaded by dangerous aliens and exterminators.

In the future, there will only be a human community of 500,000 people fighting a war that seems increasingly lost every day. So soldiers and civilians are sent into the future to save human civilization. Dan Forrester, of course, becomes one of the dispatched leaders and goes with a team of fellow scientists.

This global decision is by no means consensual. There are many people in the present tense who ask themselves: Why are we going to wage a war that is not yet ours? Why are we already facing the consequences of something that will not happen for 30 years?

From this perspective there is a clear parallel to the issue of climate change – we know that pollution will make the world a lot worse within a few decades, and in the long run it may even turn into a dystopia like “The Tomorrow War” (even if there are no aliens in between ).

Another character relevant to the plot is James Forrester, Dan’s father, played by JK Simmons. Also ex-military, he’s some kind of anti-system hermit with multiple skills. Will be one of the heroes in the end.

The cast also includes Yvonne Strahovski, Betty Gilpin, Jasmine Mathews, Sam Richardson, Edwin Hodge, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

On the part of the alien invasion, “The Tomorrow War” is compared to “Independence Day”. The fact that a new generation, living in the year 2051, but not today, is going back in time to alert their ancestors to what is happening is viewed as something similar to the story of “The Relentless Terminator”. And because there is of course a team that is sent into an unknown future, it is compared to “Stargate”.

