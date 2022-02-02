The three Portuguese street art murals to make the list of the best in the world

One of them can even be considered the most impressive on the planet. The winner will be announced in the next few days.

This mural is in Graça.

Every year, the digital community Street Art Cities lists the 100 best street art murals from around the world. This time there are three Portuguese works on the list – the winner of the annual ranking will be announced on Sunday 6 February. All panels are located in Lisbon.

One of the most respected Portuguese murals is The Linen Ghost by Regg. It can be seen in the 2 de Maio neighborhood in Ajuda. It was a tribute by the artist to the community living in this area that has gone through several hardships and a tribute to his “valor and courage”.

“Alto do Longo”, in Bairro Alto, is a mural by Hopare. It is a work that reflects the contradiction of nocturnal painting.

The third Portuguese mural is located in Graça, another typical Lisbon neighborhood: “Fado Tropical em Tons RGB” is a work by Ozearv dealing with the theme of cultural identity. “A space open to the appropriation and projection of our senses, because we are all cultural identity. We are the fado of the streets and new sounds. We are fado remixed, where each animal takes and leaves a bit of itself. In all the aesthetics that I admire and repeat, I make a remix of the virtual and an imitation of realism,” the artist writes on Instagram.